Newsletter | Tata Group to be 1st Indian iPhone maker; IT, startup hiring sees drop; startup uses AI for customer service; tech and more

From drop in hiring at startups and IT sector to Tata Group set to becoming the first Indian iPhone maker, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

ideaForge shares have doubled from their IPO price — Should one buy now?

They say a good start is half the job done. ideaForge Technology, India's largest drone manufacturing company has had everything going its way in recent times - The best IPO subscription figures in nearly two years, the best listing in nearly two years and so on.

But should a new investor attempt to buy the stock? At elevated prices?

Tata Group will be first Indian iPhone maker, deal likely to close in August

Tata Group, India’s largest conglomerate, is close to an agreement to acquire an Apple Inc. supplier’s factory as soon as August, marking the first time a local company would move into the assembly of iPhones, according to people familiar with the matter.

A takeover of the Wistron Corp. factory in southern Karnataka state, potentially valued at more than $600 million, would cap about a year of negotiations, said the people, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The facility employs more than 10,000 workers, who assemble the latest iPhone 14 model.

#TechTalks📱

Carl Pei and the literal roller-coaster ride that was the Nothing Phone (2) launch

Even after doing several fun things, nobody was expecting Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, to get on a roller coaster during the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). But, here we are.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch event began with a hilariously anxious, baby-faced Pei in an amusement park with tech YouTuber Casey Neistat, clueless about what was to come. While Neistat — who helped execute the plan with the Nothing team — seemed calm and collected, Pei was not exactly thrilled to be there. Read here

Nothing Phone (2) is here with a premium design & bigger screen for Rs 44,999 | First impressions

London-based consumer tech company Nothing on Tuesday, July 11, unveiled its much-awaited Phone (2) — the flagship successor to the well-received Phone (1). Phone (2) is priced at Rs 44,999 for the base variant, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the highest-spec variant (12 GB/512 GB) costing nearly Rs 55,000. Those who bought a pre-order pass will be able to buy the phone starting 9 pm on July 11, while the Phone (2) will go on open sale at 12 pm on July 21.

#Watch🎬

#JobsMarket👩💻

IT and startup recruitment see significant drop, hiring may pick up post Sept quarter: Teamlease

As companies gear up for the second quarter earnings season beginning July 12, staffing firm TeamLease Services believes the hiring trend for the April to June period as well as the current quarter will be muted, similar to the previous two quarters. It, however, expects hiring to pick from the end of the September quarter.

“The companies have already reached their full capacity and for any incremental projects, they have to start hiring. So, we are expecting the hiring numbers to pick up from the end of the second or early third quarter, but the first and second quarters will continue to remain the same as what we have seen in the last two quarters,” Ramani Dathi , CFO, TeamLease Services Limited Services told CNBC-TV18 on July 11.

#PersonalFinance💰

ITR filing: You can claim tax deductions for medical bills of uninsured parents — and more

The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is only 21 days away now. Consequently, taxpayers are probably be trying their best to identify all 'income from sources' and file their returns accurately. The taxpayers — who are filing returns under the old tax regime — are well aware of the popular deductions available under various sections that help in lowering the taxable income.

Most of them try to make maximum use of the Section 80C limit by investing in popular schemes such as PPF, ELSS, and NSCs. However, as the upper limit is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year, most taxpayers exhaust this limit and look for other ways to lower their taxes.

Max Life partners with DCB Bank to offer comprehensive range of life insurance solutions

Max Life Insurance Company on Tuesday announced its partnership with DCB Bank. Through this collaboration, Max Life and DCB Bank will provide life insurance products to the bank's customers, including term, savings, and retirement plans, allowing them to protect their financial future and expand their investment portfolio.

The business tie-up will offer bank customers access to Max Life's protection and long-term savings solutions, offering financial stability for themselves and their families, the insurer said.

#Startupsworld👩💻

This Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs

The Generative AI revolution is fast-changing the way startups operate in India. With Lightspeed and Matrix-backing, Dukaan is becoming the latest to announce the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the automation of roles that were traditionally human, especially customer service support.

In a Twitter thread on July 10, the startup’s co-founder Suumit Shah revealed that 90 percent of the customer support staff were found redundant after integrating an AI chatbot.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🌴

75% Indians willing to spend more on travel to experience live cricket: Skyscanner

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, travel has become a major activity among Indians. Add live cricket to that and fans are willing to raise their budgets despite a trend indicating cost-consciousness. While Indians cautiously plan their itineraries keeping a tight budget in mind, a survey by Skyscanner suggests that budget-conscious travellers in India are embracing travel with an open mind.

The global travel marketplace released its Travel in Focus Report on July 11, which highlights that 47 percent Indians are flexible to switch their itineraries, when presented with better travel deals. When it comes to international holidays, Indians are willing to pick less expensive destinations or go on holidays during off season.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

