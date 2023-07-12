Newsletter | Tata Group to be 1st Indian iPhone maker; IT, startup hiring sees drop; startup uses AI for customer service; tech and more

From drop in hiring at startups and IT sector to Tata Group set to becoming the first Indian iPhone maker, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Share Market Live NSE

ideaForge shares have doubled from their IPO price — Should one buy now?

They say a good start is half the job done. ideaForge Technology, India's largest drone manufacturing company has had everything going its way in recent times - The best IPO subscription figures in nearly two years, the best listing in nearly two years and so on.