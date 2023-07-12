Newsletter | Tata Group to be 1st Indian iPhone maker; IT, startup hiring sees drop; startup uses AI for customer service; tech and more

6 Min Read
From drop in hiring at startups and IT sector to Tata Group set to becoming the first Indian iPhone maker, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
ideaForge shares have doubled from their IPO price — Should one buy now?
They say a good start is half the job done. ideaForge Technology, India's largest drone manufacturing company has had everything going its way in recent times - The best IPO subscription figures in nearly two years, the best listing in nearly two years and so on.
Shares of ideaForge listed at a 93 percent premium to its IPO price of Rs 672. At the listing day high of Rs 1,344, the stock was exactly double of its IPO price. The stock fell 10 percent on Monday and recovered another 9 percent on Tuesday. Although the stock is currently below its listing price, IPO shareholders are still sitting on substantial profits.