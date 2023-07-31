Newsletter | Rent on hostels, PGs to attract 12% GST; AMD to invest $400 mn in India to set up its largest design centre & more

From 12% GST on hostel stays and PG accommodations to highlights of Semicon India 2023, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Rent on hostel stays, PG accommodations to attract 12% GST

A 12 percent GST will now be levied on rent paid for hostel accommodations and by paying guests , the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) in Karnataka said in an order on Friday. There was confusion on whether or not the rent on hostel stays or PG accommodations are exempt from GST.

'India never disappoints anyone': PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar

AMD to invest $400mn in India to set up its largest design centre, plans to hire 3,000 more engineers

Global semiconductor major AMD has announced its plans to invest around $400 million in India over the next five years. The announcement was made by Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer of AMD at the SemiconIndia 2023 summit in Gujarat.

Micron’s investment to create 5,000 direct jobs, says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

Micron's investment will create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs within the community over the next few years , said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Micron. He added that this will be the first major investment in India’s semiconductor sector.

ITR filing deadline ends today: Here's your last-minute checklist

The deadline to file an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 or assessment year 2023-24 without any penalty ends today, July 31 . If you have not filed it yet, this checklist is for you.

Explained | How smallcases work and should you invest?

The smallcase business has grown consistently quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and key metrics grew by 40-50 percent year-on-year (YoY) , said Vasanth Kamath- Founder and CEO at Smallcase. Overall, there are 150+ SEBI registered individuals and entities creating and managing smallcases currently, and they form part of 300+ strong business partners in the smallcase ecosystem.

ISRO successfully launches PSLV rocket, deploys seven Singaporean satellites into orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Sunday, achieved yet another successful milestone as it launched its reliable PSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying seven sophisticated Singaporean satellites. Following a smooth 23-minute ascent into space, the primary satellite was gracefully separated, paving the way for the sequential deployment of the remaining six co-passenger satellites into their designated orbits.

A look at Manipur’s long and chequered history of violence

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

The sudden rebranding to ‘X’ may raise questions about the platform’s stability, longevity, and commitment to its user base , making advertisers cautious about their association with the new brand. However, the social media platform, under the 'X' brand, could potentially undergo significant overhauls and feature enhancements, catering to a broader audience and expanding its user base as well.

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

The move mainly seeks to draw attention to the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur and the opposition aims to pressure the government to address it in Parliament by the Prime Minister. The discussion on the Motion is likely next week.

This female chef is back with her signature open-fire cooking at Bawri in Goa

Embracing traditional Indian recipes, organic vegetables and her signature style of gasless and open-fire cooking techniques, Chef Amninder Sandhu is back and launched her new restaurant Bawri in Goa's valley of flowers, Assagao . Labelled as "the girl with gold in her fingers" by none other than the legendary Chef Marco Pierre White, Sandhu told CNBC-TV18 that Bawri for her is a dream come true.

This 9,500 sq ft open-air, canopied space with rattan chairs, macrame hangings, gigantic ferns, and my personal favourite low seating, perfectly enhances the overall Indian dining experience. Bawri promises food aficionados and history enthusiasts a unique culinary odyssey where their taste buds will go on a mesmerizing time-travelling adventure.

