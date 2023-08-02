Newsletter | Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations; Haryana Violence: Section 144 imposed in Nuh district & more

From Microsoft's new India head to the Haryana violence, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead⚡

Haryana Violence LIVE: Section 144 imposed in Nuh district, internet services temporarily disabled

What's allowed and what's not in Nuh, Gurugram, Delhi and Noida

Security has been beefed up and prohibitory measures have been imposed in parts of Haryana, including Nuh, Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession taken out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. Some restrictions are still in place in a few areas as police stepped up the vigil amid calls for protest by the VHP in Noida and Delhi.

#TechTalks 📱

India to table Digital Personal Data Protection bill on August 3

The bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, was approved by the Cabinet in July. It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.

Puneet Chandok to lead India operations of tech giant Microsoft

"Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company's presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) at its core," it added.

#PersonalFinance 💰

New GST rule from today: Companies with more than Rs 5 crore turnover must generate e-invoices

Experts say that change in e-invoice rule and inclusion of companies with lesser turnover can help boosting the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) entities.

Corporate debt market development fund: What is it, how it works, corpus, key details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently launched the Rs 33,000 crore backstop fund for mutual funds (MFs). The backstop facility termed the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF), regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is designed to provide support during stressed market conditions by purchasing investment-grade corporate debt securities.

This is a close-ended scheme with an initial tenure of 15 years (extendable) from the date of its initial closing (the date on which contribution from all AMCs and specified schemes is received by CDMDF).

#ExpertEdge 💡

Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India

The humongous jump in demand is further reflected by an increasing acceptance of electronic vehicles (EVs) in India, starting from electric two-wheelers to now evolving into e-bicycles. Though the sector is still at its nascence, Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, etc. are the leading drivers of e-bicycles’ growth where commuters look for affordability, sustainability and at the same time, an alternative that can offer an enhanced commuting experience.

#Indepth🔎

Maruti Story: Focusing On The Brand That Put India On Road To Future | The Brands That Built India

#Startups👩💻

White Knight? Ranjan Pai in talks to invest $80-90 million in Byju’s-owned Aakash

Byju Raveendran who holds a 30 percent stake in Aakash, is expected to partially offload his stake to Pai for $80-90 million, sources said. Raveendran would use the funds to repay about Rs 800 crore to Davidson Kempner after Byju’s had a technical default on the loan it raised in May. Further, he would also look to release the pledge on shares of Aakash, which he had offered as collateral for the Davidson Kempner loan, the people quoted above said.

Clix Capital secures $20 million loan, puts green energy sectors in the spotlight with new fund investment

In an interview with Startup Street, Rakesh Kaul, the Managing Director and CEO of Clix Capital, expressed their ongoing interest in investing in startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with robust business models.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴

‘Gulf states posing a threat to Tourism in Goa, time to move beyond party and beaches’

He emphasized the need to explore new avenues beyond traditional beach tourism and to promote sustainable tourism practices for future generations. Khaunte highlighted that the growing competition from Saudi Arabia which is working on an ambitious Red Sea Development project and is set to be completed ahead of schedule is something where tourists would want to go.

