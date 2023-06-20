Newsletter | PM Modi's US visit; BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees; iPhone 15 leaks & more

From PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US to BYJU'S executing another round of layoff, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
#MostRead ⚡
Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it
Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during the post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.
While at it, it is wise to budget 15 percent or more for medical inflation. For individuals who have children, education inflation may represent 5 percent of their expenses. With such high inflation rates, it will be harder for people to save more money for retirement as they may need to use that money for their children's college or medical requirement.
Separate SIP for each financial goal is a tip to behold
SIPs, or Systematic Investment Plans, are a popular investment strategy that involves investing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, typically monthly, into a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF). Having multiple SIPs for multiple goals is beneficial for a few reasons.
By investing in multiple SIPs across different asset classes, you can diversify your portfolio and reduce the risk of loss due to the performance of a single investment.
#JobsMarket 👩💻
BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees, nearly 2% workforce impacted
Edtech startup BYJU’S laid off 500-1,000 employees on Friday (June 16) across verticals, at least four sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity. The employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls, as per the sources. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, product and tech teams.
"Employees, especially in the content team, were asked to voluntarily resign on the official HR portal," said one employee on condition of anonymity.
Meet Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy and Ramesh Surya Theja the toppers of JEE Advanced 2023 exam
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati declared the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. Students can check the results on the official website at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. The AIR 2 has been secured by 17-year-old Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh. In the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exams six students have secured 100 percentile. Out of the total of 1,80,372 candidates who appeared for both papers of the IIT-JEE Advanced, 43,773 candidates have successfully qualified.
#TechTalks 📱
PM Modi's US visit sparks optimism for Indian semiconductor industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States has generated optimism within the Indian semiconductor industry, with K Krishna Moorthy, President of the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), expressing high hopes for significant announcements in the coming weeks.
"Probably there will be some announcements coming. It's not possible for me to comment on that, but we are definitely going to see a series of announcements coming in the next many weeks. Probably one will start with this visit of the Prime Minister," Moorthy told CNBC-TV18.
iPhone 15 leaks: Apple analyst predicts enhanced integration with Vision Pro
Apple announced the Vision Pro at the WWDC 2023 and now the company might be working on a deeper integration of the mixed-reality headset with the upcoming iPhone 15, according to reports.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple “will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications” to build a more competitive ecosystem surrounding the Vision Pro.
“The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB,” he added.
#InDepth🔎
IntrCity revenues surge 6x pre-COVID; to become profitable by FY23-24
India's leading intercity mobility platform IntrCity’s revenue has zoomed 6x for the fiscal year 2022-2023, crossing the Rs 290 crores mark — as against the pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, the company is expecting to become profitable in FY 2023-2024.
India's leading intercity mobility platform IntrCity’s revenue has zoomed 6x for the fiscal year 2022-2023, crossing the Rs 290 crores mark — as against the pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, the company is expecting to become profitable in FY 2023-2024.
Mojocare investors say business model was not sustainable after review of financials
Investors of health-tech startup Mojocare have initiated a review of the company's financials after discovering financial irregularities at the company, marking yet another instance of corporate governance issues.
“While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors,” a joint statement of investors including Chiratae Ventures, B Capital and Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital India) said.
#ExpertEdge💡
Capital gains tax on rollover can't be denied even in case of multiple residential properties
The Mumbai Bench of the Income tax Appellate Tribunal (the tribunal) on 22nd May 2023 in Zainul Abedin Ghaswala vs CIT(A), NFAC gave a pragmatic judgement disregarding technicalities. This appellate has thus overruled the single residence rider in the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption provision.
In the Zainul Abedin matter, the assessee claimed exemption from long term capital gains (LTCG) tax under section 54F which says if a person who has earned LTCG from a property other than a residential property rolls over the proceeds of such sale into a residential property within the prescribed time.
#CNBCTV18NextGen 🔥
'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 29 million followers
"I got my first pay cheque in dancing by wearing a Powerpuff Girl costume and dancing in a field and a crowded mall. Picture it — a massive, sweat-inducing outfit, but there I was, giving it my all. When I finally got myself out of that costume, I was panting, gasping for air. It was exhausting, but you know what? I earned around Rs 10,000 for that gig. The first instinct of earning your own money by doing something you love surpassed everything," said Awez Darbar, a choreographer and dance content creator.
Darbar, the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar, stands tall among the pioneers of dance content creators in India. With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 29 million followers on Instagram, he has carved his path to success.
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis
Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge
We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Analysing India-UAE CEPA: Trade soars to new heights as trade deficit woes persist
Jun 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest |Capital gains tax on rollover can't be denied even in case of multiple residential properties
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Why India may fall short of its $300 billion target for electronics manufacturing
Jun 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read