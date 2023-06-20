Newsletter | PM Modi's US visit; BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees; iPhone 15 leaks & more

From PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US to BYJU'S executing another round of layoff, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it

Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during the post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.

While at it, it is wise to budget 15 percent or more for medical inflation. For individuals who have children, education inflation may represent 5 percent of their expenses. With such high inflation rates, it will be harder for people to save more money for retirement as they may need to use that money for their children's college or medical requirement.

Separate SIP for each financial goal is a tip to behold

By investing in multiple SIPs across different asset classes, you can diversify your portfolio and reduce the risk of loss due to the performance of a single investment.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees, nearly 2% workforce impacted

"Employees, especially in the content team, were asked to voluntarily resign on the official HR portal," said one employee on condition of anonymity.

Meet Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy and Ramesh Surya Theja the toppers of JEE Advanced 2023 exam

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati declared the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. Students can check the results on the official website at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

#TechTalks 📱

PM Modi's US visit sparks optimism for Indian semiconductor industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States has generated optimism within the Indian semiconductor industry, with K Krishna Moorthy, President of the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), expressing high hopes for significant announcements in the coming weeks.

"Probably there will be some announcements coming. It's not possible for me to comment on that, but we are definitely going to see a series of announcements coming in the next many weeks. Probably one will start with this visit of the Prime Minister," Moorthy told CNBC-TV18.

iPhone 15 leaks: Apple analyst predicts enhanced integration with Vision Pro

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple “will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications” to build a more competitive ecosystem surrounding the Vision Pro.

“The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB,” he added.

#InDepth🔎

IntrCity revenues surge 6x pre-COVID; to become profitable by FY23-24

India's leading intercity mobility platform IntrCity’s revenue has zoomed 6x for the fiscal year 2022-2023, crossing the Rs 290 crores mark — as against the pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, the company is expecting to become profitable in FY 2023-2024.

Mojocare investors say business model was not sustainable after review of financials

“While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors,” a joint statement of investors including Chiratae Ventures, B Capital and Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital India) said.

#ExpertEdge💡

Capital gains tax on rollover can't be denied even in case of multiple residential properties

The Mumbai Bench of the Income tax Appellate Tribunal (the tribunal) on 22nd May 2023 in Zainul Abedin Ghaswala vs CIT(A), NFAC gave a pragmatic judgement disregarding technicalities. This appellate has thus overruled the single residence rider in the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption provision.

#CNBCTV18NextGen 🔥

'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 29 million followers

"I got my first pay cheque in dancing by wearing a Powerpuff Girl costume and dancing in a field and a crowded mall. Picture it — a massive, sweat-inducing outfit, but there I was, giving it my all. When I finally got myself out of that costume, I was panting, gasping for air. It was exhausting, but you know what? I earned around Rs 10,000 for that gig. The first instinct of earning your own money by doing something you love surpassed everything," said Awez Darbar, a choreographer and dance content creator.

Darbar, the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar, stands tall among the pioneers of dance content creators in India. With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 29 million followers on Instagram, he has carved his path to success.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

