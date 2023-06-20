Newsletter | PM Modi's US visit; BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees; iPhone 15 leaks & more

By CNBCTV18.COM

From PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US to BYJU'S executing another round of layoff, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know: Live Tv Loading...

#MostRead ⚡ Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during the post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.