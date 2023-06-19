Newsletter | PM Modi euphoria captures US ahead of State visit; Creating retirement corpus via mutual funds & more

From creating a retirement corpus with the help of mutual funds to the live updates ahead PM Modi’s State visit to the US, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

How to create a retirement corpus through mutual funds?

Define your retirement goals: Start by figuring out how much you will need in retirement to live comfortably. Consider your healthcare expenses, inflation, and life expectancy or even to plan how to grow your fund in a systematic matter.

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Blinken in China, to meet Xi Jinping ahead of Modi's departure for the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. There, Modi will attend a state dinner on June 22 and give an address to the Joint Session of the Congress. Days ahead of his visit, several members of the Indian-American diaspora gathered on the streets to welcome the prime minister.

World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US

BRICS has come of age since the idea of BRIC was conceived by Jim O’Neal. The next BRICS Summit will be held in South Africa in August this year with the participation of PM Modi, President Lula, President Xi Jinping, President Putin and the host President Ramphosa.

Apple employee in Bengaluru quits alleging Islamophobia and harassment

"I just resigned from the world’s most valuable company without a job in hand!," reads a LinkedIn post by Khalid Parvez, an ex-Apple employee that has now gone viral.

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

U.S. Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi For Talks In Beijing

Twitter is working on a video app for smart TVs

In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied ”It’s coming”.

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter’s plans to focus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.

Both humans and AI hallucinate but in different ways

Vivienne Bentley, CSIRO and Claire Naughtin, Data61 Canberra (The Conversation) The launch of ever-capable large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-3.5 has sparked much interest over the past six months. However, trust in these models has waned as users have discovered they can make mistakes and that, just like us, they aren't perfect.

An LLM that outputs incorrect information is said to be hallucinating, and there is now a growing research effort towards minimising this effect. But as we grapple with this task, it's worth reflecting on our own capacity for bias and hallucination and how this impacts the accuracy of the LLMs we create.

GST @ 6: A much-needed, effective tax reform

However, pending issues such as establishing a GST Tribunal, determining rates for specific industries, and addressing inverted duty structures remain unresolved. Transparent decision-making, closing open agenda points, and plugging loopholes are crucial for the council's upcoming 50th meeting.

Physics Wallah enters into strategic partnership with Xylem, plans Rs 500 crore investment

Physics Wallah, a prominent edtech firm, has announced a strategic collaboration with Xylem Learning, an edtech company based in Kerala. As part of this partnership, Physics Wallah intends to invest Rs 500 crore over the next three years. The objective is to enhance Physics Wallah's presence in the southern market.

Alakh Pandey, the Founder and CEO of physics wallah, expressed his excitement and pride regarding the collaboration with XYLEM LEARNING. He emphasized that this partnership aligns with their shared vision of delivering quality education to all and brings them closer to their strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India.

Former Flipkart SVP launches travel fintech startup targeted to Gen-Z and millennials

Operating in stealth mode for the past year, Scapia based out of Bengaluru offers a credit card and accompanying app tailored specifically for Gen-Z and millennial customers.

“Travelling is a passion for me and I was thinking of what to do next and I realised there are a lot of problems that today’s younger generation face when it comes to travelling abroad freely, especially in the payments side…This Scapia card will definitely be a gamechanger,” said Goteti, founder of Scapia told Moneycontrol.

