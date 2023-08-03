Newsletter | Penalty up to 200% of tax possible on fake rent receipts, false deduction claims; 50 Years of Hip Hop & more

From penalty on fake rent receipts to China's new rules to curb smartphone addiction among children, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Penalty up to 200% of tax possible on fake rent receipts, claiming false deduction of donations

The income tax act offers certain tax exemptions and deductions in relation to the house rent allowance (HRA) and donations. To claim such an exemption from HRA, a taxpayer can resort to submitting a fake rent receipt to enjoy the said exemption.

China drafts new rules to curb smartphone addiction among children

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it wanted providers of smart devices to introduce so-called minor mode programmes that would bar users under 18 from accessing the internet on mobile devices from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Providers would also have to set time limits under the proposed reforms, the CAC said.

Meta releases AudioCraft AI tool to create music from text

The AI tool is bundled with three models, AudioGen, EnCodec and MusicGen, and works for music, sound, compression and generation, Meta said. MusicGen is trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music, it added. Artists and industry experts have raised concerns over copyright violations, as machine learning software work by recognizing and replicating patterns from data scraped from the web.

Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

The banking sector reported subdued profits and even losses in fiscal 2018 and 2019 as heightened stress in asset quality--gross non-performing assets (NPAs) peaked at 11.2 percent as of March 2018--affected profitability and capitalisation. Public sector banks took longer to turn around, reporting profits only in fiscal 2021, after five straight years of losses.

50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

Interestingly, Hip Hop has been more than just a music genre. As a lifestyle, its impact on culture, fashion, language, and social issues cannot be undermined. From the powerful rhymes of Tupac Shakur and the conscious lyricism of Nas to the groundbreaking style of Run-DMC and the infectious beats of Grandmaster Flash, Hip Hop has transcended boundaries and connected with people from all walks of life.

Digital data protection bill | Opposition raises concerns, government sources clarify it is not a money bill

The Opposition is questioning the introduction of the digital data protection bill as a money bill. However, government sources later clarified that the bill will be taken up as a normal one not as a money bill. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be tabled in Parliament on August 3. The bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm.

The Opposition raised concerns about bypassing the Parliamentary procedure in the introduction and passage of the data protection bill.

What led to the Sanghi Industries sale and how Ambuja benefits from it

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements has decided to acquire a 56.74 percent stake in Gujarat-based Sanghi Cements at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

The company will also be acquiring an additional 26 percent stake through an Open Offer from public shareholders of Sanghi Industries. Ambuja, funding this acquisition through internal accruals, will be completing this transaction in the next 3-4 months.

But what triggered the sale of Sanghi Industries?

Sanghi Industries has clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA and cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA. The company reported an operating loss of Rs 14 crore in financial year 2023.

Tripura is transforming Agartala's Ujjayanta Palace into a weekend Tourism hub — Check details

Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha is inaugurating a weekend tourism hub at the iconic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the area where the palace is located will be declared a no-traffic zone on Saturdays and Sundays.

