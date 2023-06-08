Newsletter | Need to maintain Arjuna’s eye on inflation: RBI Guv; Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify & more

From RBI MPC announcements to freelancing trends in India, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead ⚡

This mutual fund has turned Rs 10 lakh investment into Rs 71.5 lakh in 15 years

Since its inception on May 23, 2008, the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.98 percent. For perspective, this return means that Rs 10 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of scheme would have grown to Rs 71.5 lakh currently . In the same year, an investment in the benchmark of the scheme would have fetched the investor Rs 46.8 lakh, the fund house said.

Honda’s latest offering makes its global debut; aims to ‘Elevate’ the SUV game in India

Honda Cars premiered its new sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Elevate, on Tuesday, marking the company’s re-entry into the SUV space. The Elevate will be sold first in India, with bookings opening in July 2023 and a price announcement to follow. The launch is set to take place during the festive period.

The Elevate is built on Honda’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later. An electric SUV based on the Elevate is also set to be launched within the next three years.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

40% freelancers in India are Gen Zs and they get paid $22/hour, says report

In an era of rapidly-changing work dynamics, professionals across various fields and expertise are increasingly turning to freelancing as a viable career choice. The recently published fifth edition of the Payoneer Freelancer Insights Report provides valuable insights into the ever-evolving demand and supply dynamics of the freelance market. With responses from over 2,000 freelancers across 122 countries, the report sheds light on the emerging trends and challenges in this fast-growing sector.

#LiveUpdates

RBI MPC Meeting Live | Inflation likely to lower in FY24, forecast cut marginally to 5.1%, says Guv Shaktikanta Das

Das announced that the central bank's MPC has proposed to expand the scope and reach of e-rupee vouchers to PPIs and the enabling of issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals. This will further deepen the penetration of digital payments in the country, he said.

#EnvironmentNews 🌍

'Very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further: IMD

A deep depression formed in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) on Tuesday evening. The cyclone, which is the first storm the Arabian Sea is witnessing this year, on Wednesday intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, following which meteorologists predicted a 'mild' monsoon onset over Kerala.

#InDepth🔎

#startupsnews ⚡

HealthifyMe raises $30M funding to accelerate its AI capabilities & global expansion

Existing investors Unilever Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures and HealthQuad also participated in the round which also included some Venture Debt. The investment will be channelled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.

2070 Health raises $30 million to launch 15-20 healthcare startups

Healthcare venture incubator, 2070 Health, has raised $30 million from VC fund W Health Ventures to create a platform that will build healthcare companies from scratch in India. The venture studio will use the funds to build the platform, hire more employees and enhance its tech stack. The capital will also be utilised as pre-seed capital to launch new startups in the health-tech space.

Lentra raises $27 million in Series B funding, eyes global expansion and product enhancements

Lentra, a cloud-lending platform based in Bengaluru, has successfully raised $27 million in an extended Series B funding round. The round was led by MUFG Bank and Dharana Capital, with MUFG Bank investing through its Ganesha Investment fund, specifically designed for Indian startups. Lentra plans to utilise the raised capital for product development and expanding its operations into other countries.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Mathur Revenue Officer at Lentra, stated that the company has recently established offices in Vietnam and the United States. The primary purpose of raising funds was to facilitate the expansion of teams in these geographies and to develop the next generation of products.

#ExpertEdge 💡

World Brain Tumour Day |Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge

While low overall survival rate, a high recurrence rate and poor patient prognosis make the treatment challenging, there are new generation intra-tumoral therapies being developed to help overcome the difficulty of delivering drugs across the blood-brain barrier and provide better patient outcomes.

#CNCBTV18NextGen🔥

Don't binge: The key to enjoying an alcoholic drink is to consume it responsibly

Alcohol is widely consumed by individuals across the world and has a complex relationship with our bodies. While many people enjoy an occasional drink, it's important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the effects of alcohol. In this article, we'll explore various elements of alcohol, from its impact on body temperature to its addictive nature. We'll also provide some helpful tips for drinking in moderation and seeking help if needed be.

Contrary to popular belief, alcohol doesn't warm you up. In reality, it can make you feel cold. When you consume alcohol, it causes your blood vessels to dilate, resulting in a quicker loss of body heat. So, if you're feeling cold, reaching for a drink may not be the best solution.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis