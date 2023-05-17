Newsletter | Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite investing; Google’s journey so far & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Tata Motors becomes the second company after Reliance Industries to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark

Tata Motors had on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, bolstered by strong India demand and better supplies at its luxury car unit — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). In the process, the auto major has also become the first company from the Tata Group, and the second private company, to hit the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.

Currently, there are only seven firms that boast of quarterly revenues of over Rs 1 lakh crore in listed space, with five of them are being controlled by the state. Other Indian firms with over Rs 1 lakh crore in quarterly revenue include Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, LIC, ONGC, BPCL, and HPCL.

Elon Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite $50 million investment

It's been little over a month since Elon Musk signed (along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and author Yuval Noah Harari among others) an open letter asking for a six-month pause in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development. Now, he says the letter was "futile".

In between, Musk also incorporated a rival AI firm X.AI in April. "I knew it’d be futile. I just wanted to call it – it’s one of those things. Well, for the record, I have recommended that we pause. Did I think we would – there would be a pause? Absolutely not,” Musk told CNBC in an exclusive interview on May 16.

Controversy erupts as Elon Musk taps Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO: Internet divided over the appointment

Elon Musk caused a stir recently when he announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino, the former advertising head of NBCUniversal, is set to take over in a few weeks and expressed her excitement about building a new version of Twitter.

However, many people on the internet are displeased with this development. Some of Musk's more extreme Twitter followers raised concerns about the new CEO's gender, while others became hostile after examining her professional background. Interestingly, these comments come from different factions of America's increasingly divided population.

Founded in 1998, Google Inc (now Alphabet Inc.) turns 25 this year.

For the first time in its history, the tech giant is facing the AI threat to its internet dominance. Here's a look at Google’s journey👇

Swiggy suffers another markdown, Baron Capital cuts valuation to $6.4 billion from $10.7 billion

Valuation markdowns for Zomato-rival Swiggy continue, with Baron Capital becoming the latest investor to slash the value of its holding in the food and grocery delivery company.

The US-based investor has cut the value of its stake in Swiggy by 40 percent to about $45 million as against the investment value of $76 million, as per the investment firm's quarterly report for Q1 2023. Baron Capital entered the cap table as a new investor in Swiggy's previous fundraise of $700 million in Series K at a valuation of $10.7 billion in January 2022. Now, the markdown implies a drop in Swiggy's overall valuation to $6.4 billion.

ZestMoney says it's finalising new funding round from existing investors after founders exit

Fintech startup ZestMoney is looking to finalise a new funding round from its existing investors to support its business amid all three of its founders resigning from their executive positions and a new management team being appointed.

While ZestMoney did not disclose the amount it is looking to raise, it said the funding round would be led by existing shareholders, including Quona Capital, Zip, Omidyar Network India, Flourish VC and Scarlet Digital, and is expected to be closed in the next few weeks.

Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Whether it is in urban cities or the rural heartlands of our country, it is not uncommon to see women of households manage monthly finances. More often than not, women are considered to be the financial backbone of the house, balancing budgets with a hawk eye. How often have we seen our mothers hide money in rice or flour containers or sweep them under mattresses’ in tightly wrapped plastic bags?

As time has evolved, maybe a savings account or some traditionally favoured investment avenues have taken the place of rice containers, but these sharp-witted women, often known to find creative ways of managing money, continue to reign supreme.

HDFC MF launches country's first defence fund — NFO to open on May 19

HDFC Asset Management Company, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) has announced the launch of HDFC Defence Fund that plans to invest in defence and allied sector companies. It follows a bottom-up approach of portfolio construction within the defence ecosystem. This new fund offer (NFO) will open on May 19, 2023, and close on June 02, 2023.

Defence as a sector, sees a constant need to modernise its platforms due its strategic relevance for the country and technological advancements. Through initiatives like Make in India, the government policies remain conducive to the growth of defence sector in the country.

Health insurance policy for family — Here's a list of 5 plans you can consider

With the rise in lifestyle-related diseases, health insurance is a necessity not only for an individual but also for the entire family. A family health insurance is the one that can help in such a situation. In India, standard health insurance family plans offer coverage for the medical expenses of the entire family, including the policyholder, spouse, children, and dependent parents. These plans come with various features and benefits to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Top 3 bird sanctuaries in India to visit this summer

India possess a diverse wildlife, and bird species are no exception. With its varied topography and climate, India provides an ideal environment for birds, making it a popular destination for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

The country is home to over 1,300 bird species, including both resident and migratory birds. From the majestic peacock to the colorful kingfisher, India has a lot to offer in terms of birdlife, and bird sanctuaries are the perfect place to explore this beauty up close. In this article, we will take a look at the top three bird sanctuaries in India that you could this summer.

