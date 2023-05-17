Newsletter | Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite investing; Google’s journey so far & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Tata Motors becomes the second company after Reliance Industries to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark

Tata Motors had on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, bolstered by strong India demand and better supplies at its luxury car unit — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). In the process, the auto major has also become the first company from the Tata Group, and the second private company, to hit the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.