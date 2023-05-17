Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsNewsletter | Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite investing; Google’s journey so far & more

Newsletter | Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite investing; Google’s journey so far & more

Newsletter | Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite investing; Google’s journey so far & more
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 17, 2023 11:51:55 AM IST (Published)

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Live Tv

Loading...

#MostRead ⚡
Tata Motors becomes the second company after Reliance Industries to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark
Tata Motors had on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, bolstered by strong India demand and better supplies at its luxury car unit — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). In the process, the auto major has also become the first company from the Tata Group, and the second private company, to hit the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X