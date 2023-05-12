Newsletter | Microsoft to not give salary hikes in 2023; FIRE method lets you retire early; Startups & more

From Income Tax raids at Mankind Pharma office to the FIRE method that aids in an early retirement, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead🔥

Income Tax department raid held at Mankind Pharma office

The income tax department conducts raid at the Mankind Pharma office. CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the company and is awaiting a reply. The company's shares fell as much as 6 percent, which comes days after the condom maker listed on exchanges with sharp gains.

The shares of Mankind Pharma ended 32.4 percent higher at Rs 1,430 apiece on listing day. It made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE, listing at Rs 1,300 apiece against the issue price of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share — a 20.4 percent premium to the issue price.

#jobsmarket 👩💻

Workplace accidents more likely in moderately dangerous conditions: Study

A recent study has challenged the notion that workers engaged in highly risky occupations are more prone to workplace accidents. The study, led by Dr James Beck, a psychology professor at the University of Waterloo, Canada, reveals that accidents are actually more likely to occur in moderately dangerous work conditions.

According to Dr Beck, individuals in highly dangerous environments tend to engage in a high degree of safety behaviours, effectively offsetting the risk of accidents. However, in moderately dangerous environments, people often engage in some safety behaviours, but fail to adopt enough of them to prevent accidents.

Microsoft says will not give salary raise this year, employee tweets feels like a 'slap in the face'

This move further comes after Microsoft's January announcement of job cuts, affecting approximately 5 percent of its workforce or 10,000 employees. This signals a broader strategy to streamline operations and mitigate financial challenges which has made the tech giant adopt a more cautious approach to compensation.

Among those expressing their disappointment is Isabela Moreira, a senior software engineer at Microsoft, who took to social media to describe the decision as a "slap in the face."

#Indepth🔎

#personalfinance💲

Debt funds see sharp turnaround in April, liquid funds witness highest inflows

Debt mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they received a huge net inflow of Rs 1,06,677 crore. Except for credit risk and banking and PSU fund categories, all the other categories witnessed net inflows. This came after the category received a massive outflow of Rs 56,884 crore last month.

Expectedly, categories having shorter maturity profile were the biggest beneficiaries. Liquid funds received the highest net inflows during the month followed by money market fund and ultrashort duration fund category.

The FIRE method let's you retire early — here's how it works

The Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement in India encourages individuals to save aggressively, which can be a positive step towards achieving financial security. In today's landscape, early retirement has anyways become realisation for many individuals. Early retirement offers numerous advantages, including the ability to live a stress-free retirement with the family.

To understand, FIRE is a lifestyle movement emphasising frugality and extreme savings and investment to allow people to retire far earlier than traditional retirement plans permit. Essentially, the conventional retirement age is 65.

#startupsworld ⚡

India to host its maiden mining start-up summit to boost circular economy, use of tech in mining

The Ministry of Mines is organising India's 1st ever mining start-up summit on May 29, 2023, in collaboration with IIT Bombay to encourage entry of start-ups in the mining sector.

Stating that start-ups aren't seriously looking at mining in India as most work in the fields of fields of e-commerce, fintech and edutech, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told CNBC-TV18 that start-ups need to explore the vast opportunities the sector offers for growth.

Ripplr raises $40 million in Series B funding round, aims to increase India footprint

Bengaluru-based distribution and logistics startup Ripplr has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from new investors Bikaji and Neo Foods, as well as existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Sojitz Corporation.

The company in a press release said the funds will be used to enhance its supply-chain tech platform, expand its team, and increase its geographical footprint across India.

#karnatakaelections2023 👆

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

Congress leader Manickam Tagore has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a breach of parliamentary privilege for attributing the ”Karnataka sovereignty” remark to Sonia Gandhi and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to send the matter to the privileges committee of Parliament.

In a letter to the Speaker, the Congress whip in Lok Sabha claimed that PM Modi has disseminated ”sensitive false information” among the public.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🧳

Air New Zealand: Connecting families to New Zealand getaways

New Zealand is a premium travel destination for families seeking a luxurious retreat, offering a unique and unforgettable experience. It boasts some of the world's most breathtaking natural landscapes, making it perfect for outdoor adventures like hiking and diving. In addition, don't miss out on New Zealand’s fantastic food and wine scene, and the range of luxury accommodations for your indulgence.

From picturesque landscapes to world-class wineries and outdoor adventures, New Zealand has something for everyone.

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge