Newsletter | Meta's top Indian execs laid off in final phase of job cuts; B'luru pays highest salary in India & more

From Meta's final round of layoffs to UPSC Topper Ishita Kishore's secret for success, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead ⚡

Meta Layoff: Top Indian executives laid off in the final phase of job cuts, employees say 'sad it ended but anxiousness finally over'

“Sad it ended but glad it happened, The anxiousness is over finally,” Surabhi Prakash a Business Engineer at Meta wrote on LinkedIn after she was laid off by Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's parent company in the final phase of job cuts.

These job cuts have had a significant impact on various departments and operations, as they were part of a larger plan announced in March to eliminate a total of 10,000 roles. Notable employees affected by the layoffs, according to a Reuters report, include Avinash Pant, director of marketing for India, and Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships.

Bengaluru pays highest salary in India; jobs with lucrative packages to rise: report

A new report has revealed a range of salary growth between 3.20 percent and 10.19 percent across various industries, which is slightly slower compared to the previous year.

However, despite a dip in overall salary growth this year, over 41 percent of job profiles in various industries have just a 5 percent pay difference between permanent and temporary roles. Furthermore, as organisations continue to focus on growth and digital transformation, the demand for Sales and IT roles has remained quite high.

#EducationNews 👩💻

‘Discipline and Sincerity’: UPSC 2022 Topper Ishita Kishore shares secret behind her success

Delhi’s Ishita Kishore secured the first rank in the Civil Services Examination 2022 final results declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23.

It was a not-so-easy journey for 26-year-old Kishore and she cleared the highly competitive UPSC exam in her third attempt. But the years she spent on the preparation for this exam led the CSE topper to eventually work on her strengths and weaknesses. Sharing her strategy to crack the toughest exam, she said sincerity and discipline are the most important things for the preparation of the UPSC exam.

#TechTalks 📱

PhonePe becomes first payment app to link 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI

Digital payment service provider PhonePe on Thursday announced that it has become the first digital payments app to enable the linkage of 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In addition, it has also processed a Total Payment Value (TPV) of Rs 150 crore through Rupay Credit on UPI. TPV refers to the total transaction value processed through the platform in a given time period.

Notably, linking the credit card to UPI simplifies the utilisation of credit for customers by leveraging the flexibility and widespread acceptance of UPI.

53% of Indian organisations were victim of 'spear phishing' in 2022: Barracuda report

A total of 53 percent of Indian organisations fell victims to spear phishing in 2022, and on average, 24 percent had at least one email account compromised through account takeover, according to a recent study.

According to Kaspersky, spear phishing is an email or electronic communications scam targeted towards a specific individual, organisation or business. Cybersecurity firm Barracuda published its 2023 spear-phishing trends report on Thursday, which showed that 63 percent of Indian respondents that experienced a spear-phishing attack had machines infected with malware or viruses.

#InDepth 🔎

#StartupsWorld 👩💻

We need to create a ecosystem to foster startups, says Kaku Nakhate of Bank of America

India might be fast becoming the startup capital of the world, but more needs to be done, including having a better ecosystem in place, for the sector to flourish, said Kaku Nakhate, President and Country Head — India, Bank of America. Nakhate was speaking on the second day of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Plenary Session.

"We need to create an ecosystem to have more startups. They are getting a lot of funding because the new digitisation that we are seeing is actually fueled by new players — we do have a much better #ecosystem than we had five years back. But we do need to go to the stage where capital is freely available for people," she added.

Following an uprising to push out big tech, Indian startup founders are at the helm of industry body

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Harsh Jain co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, its chairman. Jain succeeds Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India.

"I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India," said Jain in a statement.

#ExpertEdge 💡

Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth

India has become a beacon of hope for the world economy with its sound macroeconomic fundamentals. According to data released by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, India is the only economy among the top 10 leading economies which has shown consistent improvement in its macroeconomic performance during the last 4 years, owing to its effective dynamic policy environment.

The government has taken the country's demographic dividend and consistent growth and fused it with favourable policy support to script a future that makes India the world’s bright spot. There are three key factors that will enable this.

RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs

The chastening events of the 2007-08 US mortgage-loan-led bank debacles have made the accounting standard setters as well as central banks the world over to rethink the loss-recognition methodology of banks. And it triggered the thought amongst the authorities of asking banks to switch from the extant laid back, ‘incurred loss’ model to the forward-looking ‘expected loss’ model.

Back in India, the latest RBI discussion paper in this regard is a keen attempt to join the world in making this seminal switch.

#CNCBTV18NextGen 🔥

Unveiling Kerala's coffee culture and the best places to visit for a strong cuppa

Kerala, the land of backwaters and lush greenery, is not only known for its captivating natural beauty, but is popular for its rich coffee culture too. Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes and rolling hills, Kerala boasts some of the finest coffee plantations in India.

If you're a coffee lover looking to embark on a flavourful journey, then Kerala is one place you should visit. In this article, we'll explore the enchanting world of Kerala's coffee plantations, the unique harvest procedure, and some of the best coffee places that should be on every coffee enthusiast's radar.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis