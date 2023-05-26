English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness NewsNewsletter | Meta's top Indian execs laid off in final phase of job cuts; B'luru pays highest salary in India & more

    Newsletter | Meta's top Indian execs laid off in final phase of job cuts; B'luru pays highest salary in India & more

    Newsletter | Meta's top Indian execs laid off in final phase of job cuts; B'luru pays highest salary in India & more
    Read Time6 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 26, 2023 12:19:04 PM IST (Published)

    From Meta's final round of layoffs to UPSC Topper Ishita Kishore's secret for success, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

    Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    #MostRead ⚡
    Meta Layoff: Top Indian executives laid off in the final phase of job cuts, employees say 'sad it ended but anxiousness finally over'
    “Sad it ended but glad it happened, The anxiousness is over finally,” Surabhi Prakash a Business Engineer at Meta wrote on LinkedIn after she was laid off by Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's parent company in the final phase of job cuts.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X