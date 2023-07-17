Newsletter | I've never faced a player like Alcaraz: Djokovic; Funding winter could get worse, says General Catalyst’s Deep Nishar & more

From Carlos Alcaraz dethroning Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon to funding winter in startups, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#LatestNews⚡

IndiGo Flight Incident: Passenger opens emergency exit door during takeoff

In a shocking incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Delhi on July 8, a 40-year-old passenger identified as Furoqon Hussain allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door during takeoff. The incident, which caused panic among passengers, crew members, and the pilot-in-command, was swiftly dealt with by airport authorities upon landing at Delhi airport, as per reports on Friday, July 14.

An FIR has been filed against Hussain, and investigations are currently underway. According to sources at Delhi airport, the unruly behaviour of Hussain, who was seated in 18A near the emergency exit, led to the opening of the door cover. Responding promptly, the flight crew managed to restore the cover and relocated the passenger to a different seat for the remainder of the journey.

Weather today LIVE Updates | Yamuna continues to overflow as waterlogging situation persists in parts of Delhi

The water level in Yamuna River rose slightly even as the waterlogging situation persists in parts of Delhi. An alert has been issued in Uttarakhand's Haridwar after the Ganga River crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level. Rains lashed several places in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked many roads. The water level of the Brahmaputra River also continues to rise in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh among other states.

#JobsMarket👩💻

India launches free online AI training program, here are all the details

The program was launched on World Youth Skills' Day (July 15). This initiative is a collaboration between Skill India and GUVI, a company incubated by IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. The online program holds accreditations from NCVET and IIT Madras, aiming to equip young individuals with cutting-edge skills. The launch event was officiated by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

India plans to reduce specialist doctors shortage, PG and UG seats to be made equal

Acknowledging the shortage of specialist doctors in the country, a top health ministry official said the government has set a target of three years to bridge the existing gap. "The undergraduate and postgraduate seats will be made equal in the country in the next three years by bringing in DNB courses in private and district hospitals," the official said.

#InDepth 🔎

#SportsWorld 🎾

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic

Alcaraz de-throned the 36-year-old Serb on Centre Court on Sunday, winning a riveting Wimbledon final with a game-style Djokovic later described as like facing a blend of the big three — himself, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Subduing it proved beyond even his powers as his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row was thwarted, as was his bid to match Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam titles.

Wimbledon 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic loses 1st match at Centre Court in over 10 years

However, Alcaraz brought his A-game to the fore in the summit clash as he recovered strongly from a crushing defeat in the opening set to win the following two ones in style. Djokovic didn’t give up though. He bounced back and won the fourth set by 6-3, nicely building on momentum for the decisive final set.

#StartupWorld👩💻

Funding winter could get worse for startups: General Catalyst’s Deep Nishar

The comments follow a big slump in global venture capital investments through the first half of 2023. Between January and June, VC funding halved to about $170 billion compared to the same period last year, with startups across stages suffering a hit, as per data from PitchBook.

#ExpertEdge💡

An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

The rapidly changing nature of doing business has thrust the economy into a new era fuelled by digitisation and the many wonders of technology, the newest in the basket being AI. Digitisation has acted as a catalyst for growth in the insurance sector as well. However, it has not been without its drawbacks.

NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

The recently held NATO Summit (July 11-12) in Vilnius, once again, showed the door from a distance to a desperate Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is frustrated by off and on tactics of the NATO members. Even though they treat Russia as the greatest threat to this Trans-Atlantic alliance which got revived due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there was no readiness or appetite to go for a direct war with Moscow which would become incumbent in terms of the Article 5 of the Treaty, if Ukraine was to become a member.

