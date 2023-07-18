Newsletter | Infosys signs 5-year AI deal worth nearly $2 Bn; PharmEasy plans to raise Rs 2-3k Cr via rights issue & more

From Infosys' $2 billion dollar AI deal to PharmEasy's plans to raise Rs 2-3k Cr via a rights issue, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead⚡

This property developer recorded Chennai's largest single-day sales volume in a decade

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of the multi-billion-dollar TVS Group, shattered real estate records in Chennai when it sold homes worth Rs 438 crore in just one day. On Sunday (July 16), the company managed to sell 448 units of its latest project, 'Elements', on the day of the launch, which data reveals is the best a developer has managed to sell over the course of a single day, in Chennai.

According to data from PropEquity, the previous high was registered by Casagrand Majestica, where the developer sold apartments worth Rs 222.6 crore in May. In April last year, The Peak by Baashyaam Group managed to notch up sales worth Rs 195.13 crore. What makes TVS Emerald's record even more profound is that the developer nearly double the previous record on the day of the launch, itself.

Yamuna water level rises to 206.1 metres, remains above danger mark

The Yamuna water level rose to 206.1 metres at 11 pm on Monday night, as predicted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) earlier in the day. Delhi minister Atishi said the rising Yamuna water level is not a threat to people in Delhi, but urged people not to leave relief camps amid increasing water levels. Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in Uttarakhand's Haridwar after the Ganga River crossed the danger mark in Devprayag. The water level of the Brahmaputra River also continues to rise in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

#HealthcareNews 🩺

AIDS can be ended by 2030, says new UNAIDS report

Titled ‘The Path that Ends AIDS’, it contains data and case studies that highlight ending AIDS as a political and financial choice, and the countries and leaders following this path are achieving extraordinary results.

#TechTalks📱

9,500 online gamers will stop playing from India, says a letter to the finance minister

Gamers in India have written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing various concerns regarding the GST Council’s decision to levy 28 percent tax on the full face value of online gaming transactions. The gamers said this decision can have an adverse impact on their earnings.

The letter was collectively written by online gamers from different backgrounds across the nation, participating in card games, AAA games, e-sports, fantasy games, and casual online games. These include gamers who have won tournaments — including Chess Grandmasters, Asian Game (Free Fire), Commonwealth Games (DOTA2), ranked high in the World Poker Series — and have operated both as fantasy sports professionals and casual gamers.

Infosys signs five-year AI-deal worth nearly $2 billion with an existing client

No further details on the agreement were forthcoming as the company will be reporting quarterly results on Thursday, July 20.

#InDepth🔎

#Explained💡

Are radio collars to blame for the cheetah deaths at Kuno

"We are going to remove their radio collars... We can’t say how much time it would take to remove the collars of the free-ranging cheetahs, but we should ideally remove their collars and monitor them all. We are going to rigorously monitor this issue," officials were quoted by the report as saying.

#ExpertEdge 📈

An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

The Indian insurance sector is experiencing a surge in fraudulent activities, particularly within the health and life insurance segments, in recent years. This rise in fraudulent practices can be attributed to not just the advent of technology but also includes the shift to remote working following the pandemic, which has weakened control measures.

NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

The recently held NATO Summit (July 11-12) in Vilnius, once again, showed the door from a distance to a desperate Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is frustrated by off and on tactics of the NATO members. Even though they treat Russia as the greatest threat to this Trans-Atlantic alliance which got revived due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there was no readiness or appetite to go for a direct war with Moscow which would become incumbent in terms of the Article 5 of the Treaty, if Ukraine was to become a member.

Moreover, a besieged Zelensky was said to be ungrateful when he complained of these dilatory dangling of more arms and his membership to the NATO and EU which in his opinion will deter Vladimir Putin.

#StartupWorld 👩💻

PharmEasy plans to raise Rs 2,000 - 3,000 crore via rights issue, accepts Manipal Group's offer: Exclusive

The board of API Holdings is said to have approved Manipal Group's binding offer but only to the tune of non-participation by existing shareholders. Manipal Group's family office has offered to invest up to Rs 1,300 crore, sources said.

Actor Suniel Shetty-backed healthcare startup The Biohacker helps individuals address personal health gaps

Biohacking, also referred to as human enhancement or human health optimisation, is a term that encapsulates new-age DIY biology. It involves individuals making incremental changes to their bodies, diet, and lifestyle with the aim of improving their overall health, performance, and wellbeing. The concept recognises that each person is unique, and by understanding their own biology, they can unlock their full potential and lead longer, healthier lives.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

