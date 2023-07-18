Newsletter | Infosys signs 5-year AI deal worth nearly $2 Bn; PharmEasy plans to raise Rs 2-3k Cr via rights issue & more

7 Min Read
From Infosys' $2 billion dollar AI deal to PharmEasy's plans to raise Rs 2-3k Cr via a rights issue, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
#MostRead⚡
This property developer recorded Chennai's largest single-day sales volume in a decade
TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of the multi-billion-dollar TVS Group, shattered real estate records in Chennai when it sold homes worth Rs 438 crore in just one day. On Sunday (July 16), the company managed to sell 448 units of its latest project, 'Elements', on the day of the launch, which data reveals is the best a developer has managed to sell over the course of a single day, in Chennai.
According to data from PropEquity, the previous high was registered by Casagrand Majestica, where the developer sold apartments worth Rs 222.6 crore in May. In April last year, The Peak by Baashyaam Group managed to notch up sales worth Rs 195.13 crore. What makes TVS Emerald's record even more profound is that the developer nearly double the previous record on the day of the launch, itself.
Yamuna water level rises to 206.1 metres, remains above danger mark
The Yamuna water level rose to 206.1 metres at 11 pm on Monday night, as predicted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) earlier in the day. Delhi minister Atishi said the rising Yamuna water level is not a threat to people in Delhi, but urged people not to leave relief camps amid increasing water levels. Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in Uttarakhand's Haridwar after the Ganga River crossed the danger mark in Devprayag. The water level of the Brahmaputra River also continues to rise in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
#HealthcareNews 🩺
AIDS can be ended by 2030, says new UNAIDS report
A new report released by UNAIDS - a Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS - on Monday (July 17) said that AIDS can be ended by 2030. The report also explains how to prevent future pandemics and achieve sustainable development goals. It shares data and examples of success to prove that ending AIDS is possible if countries and leaders make the right choices.
Titled ‘The Path that Ends AIDS’, it contains data and case studies that highlight ending AIDS as a political and financial choice, and the countries and leaders following this path are achieving extraordinary results.
#TechTalks📱
9,500 online gamers will stop playing from India, says a letter to the finance minister
Gamers in India have written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing various concerns regarding the GST Council’s decision to levy 28 percent tax on the full face value of online gaming transactions. The gamers said this decision can have an adverse impact on their earnings.
The letter also stated that the gaming community had conducted repetitive surveys and it resulted in 9,500 gamers stating that they would quit online gaming altogether.
The letter was collectively written by online gamers from different backgrounds across the nation, participating in card games, AAA games, e-sports, fantasy games, and casual online games. These include gamers who have won tournaments — including Chess Grandmasters, Asian Game (Free Fire), Commonwealth Games (DOTA2), ranked high in the World Poker Series — and have operated both as fantasy sports professionals and casual gamers.
Infosys signs five-year AI-deal worth nearly $2 billion with an existing client
Technology services bellwether Infosys Ltd. has entered into a framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, the company said in an exchange filing. The agreement also involves modernisation and maintenance services and is for a period of five years. The client's target spend over the five-year period is estimated to be worth $2 billion, the company said.
No further details on the agreement were forthcoming as the company will be reporting quarterly results on Thursday, July 20.
#InDepth🔎
#Explained💡
Are radio collars to blame for the cheetah deaths at Kuno
The death of eight cheetahs in four months has led to theories around "radio collars" being a possible reason for their deaths. Even though the government has refuted reports attributing the deaths to factors like radio collars, an Indian Express report cited wildlife authorities as suggesting the removal of radio collars from 10 free-ranging cheetahs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.
"We are going to remove their radio collars... We can’t say how much time it would take to remove the collars of the free-ranging cheetahs, but we should ideally remove their collars and monitor them all. We are going to rigorously monitor this issue," officials were quoted by the report as saying.
#ExpertEdge 📈
An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
The rapidly changing nature of doing business has thrust the economy into a new era fuelled by digitisation and the many wonders of technology, the newest in the basket being AI. Digitisation has acted as a catalyst for growth in the insurance sector as well. However, it has not been without its drawbacks.
The Indian insurance sector is experiencing a surge in fraudulent activities, particularly within the health and life insurance segments, in recent years. This rise in fraudulent practices can be attributed to not just the advent of technology but also includes the shift to remote working following the pandemic, which has weakened control measures.
NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit
The recently held NATO Summit (July 11-12) in Vilnius, once again, showed the door from a distance to a desperate Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is frustrated by off and on tactics of the NATO members. Even though they treat Russia as the greatest threat to this Trans-Atlantic alliance which got revived due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there was no readiness or appetite to go for a direct war with Moscow which would become incumbent in terms of the Article 5 of the Treaty, if Ukraine was to become a member.
Moreover, a besieged Zelensky was said to be ungrateful when he complained of these dilatory dangling of more arms and his membership to the NATO and EU which in his opinion will deter Vladimir Putin.
#StartupWorld 👩💻
PharmEasy plans to raise Rs 2,000 - 3,000 crore via rights issue, accepts Manipal Group's offer: Exclusive
API Holdings, the owner of PharmEasy, in an all-investor meeting on July 17 has agreed to do a rights issue of Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000 crore, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The sources further said that the PharmEasy parent has also approved the Manipal Group's proposal to invest the shortfall amount if all investors do not end up participating.
The board of API Holdings is said to have approved Manipal Group's binding offer but only to the tune of non-participation by existing shareholders. Manipal Group's family office has offered to invest up to Rs 1,300 crore, sources said.
Actor Suniel Shetty-backed healthcare startup The Biohacker helps individuals address personal health gaps
Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested in the do-it-yourself (DIY) healthcare startup The Biohacker, which aims at empowering individuals to take control of their own well-being.
Biohacking, also referred to as human enhancement or human health optimisation, is a term that encapsulates new-age DIY biology. It involves individuals making incremental changes to their bodies, diet, and lifestyle with the aim of improving their overall health, performance, and wellbeing. The concept recognises that each person is unique, and by understanding their own biology, they can unlock their full potential and lead longer, healthier lives.
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis
Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge
We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read