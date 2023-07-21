Newsletter | Infosys aims to become an AI-first co: CEO; How to transfer profile, review access to devices on your Netflix account & more

From Infosys' big bet on AI to the unrest in Manipur, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#IndianEconomy⚡

India growth rate likely to be above 7% for nearly a decade, says Axis Bank chief economist

“India is at the cusp of an inflection and I think the growth rates will be 7 percent plus for nearly a decade,” he told CNBC-TV18, noting that the longer-term and medium-term outlooks are quite positive even as growth forecasts as per consensus are more or less in-line with what India has delivered over the last 15 years or so.

His remarks come over a month after India posted world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the January to March 2023 quarter and 7.2 percent in the 2022-23 financial year. This prompted several analysts to revise their projections for the current fiscal.

India's resilience shines amidst global economic slowdown, says World Bank President Ajay Banga

Banga praised India for some things that are helping it stay ahead during tough times. One advantage is that a large portion of India's GDP comes from within the country itself. This means India is less dependent on other countries for its economic growth.

Standard Chartered's bullish forecast | India set to become $6 trillion economy by 2030

Standard Chartered's India research team projected that India is set to transform into a $6 trillion economy by 2030. This projection is supported by several factors, including a remarkable increase in per capita income and strong structural growth drivers. Additionally, India's macroeconomic stability serves as a significant positive, further cementing its position as one of the world's leading economies.

By 2030, India is poised to secure its position as the world's third-largest economy, trailing only behind the United States and China. This achievement will mark a significant milestone for the country, further solidifying its role as a major player in the global economic landscape.

India's growth remains the highest among major economies: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

At the recently concluded G20 Summit, Ajay Seth, Secretary of India's Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), spoke about India's economic performance and the challenges posed by inflation. He emphasised that "India's growth rate continues to be robust and remains the highest among major economies."

Seth highlighted that while India's inflation rate increased compared to the previous month, it is currently at a subdued level. He attributed some of the inflationary pressures to potential seasonal impacts, but assured that the government is closely monitoring the inflation numbers to address any potential challenges.

#TechTalks 📱

Infosys aims to become an AI-first company, says CEO Salil Parekh

Parekh revealed, "We are working with clients on both open source generative AI platforms and proprietary generative AI platforms and these pan from different tech companies. Our training internally is many of these different platforms."

Explained: How can you transfer profile and review access to devices for your Netflix account

Netflix, the global video streaming giant, has initiated measures in India to curb the widespread sharing of passwords among its users. The company has begun cracking down on password sharing and is sending out emails to Indian customers, emphasising that Netflix accounts are intended for individual households exclusively.

"As of today, members in India who share Netflix outside of their household will be receiving this email," Netflix said in a statement.

This measure follows the footsteps of Netflix's similar restrictions on password sharing, which had been previously imposed in over 100 countries, inclusive of primary markets like the United States, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

Developers can now build spatial computing experiences with Unity for Apple Vision Pro

By combining Unity’s new PolySpatial technology with Apple’s RealityKit-managed app rendering, content created in Unity will have a unified look and feel alongside other apps in VisionOS. Unity has worked closely with Apple to offer support for VisionOS and PolySpatial, so users can experience their favourite Unity apps on day one in all new spatial environments made possible by Apple Vision Pro.

#InDepth🔎

#PersonalFinance💰

Decoding micro-cap funds — factors to consider before investing

Micro-cap investing has lately been in the news in mutual fund circles. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund last month launched India's first passive or index-based micro-cap fund. More asset management companies (AMCs) are now expected to launch new fund offers (NFOs) in this domain as they have the required infrastructure and domain expertise to identify opportunities, analysts say.

"If we look at the market caps of stocks in the Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Microcap 250, we can say the range being used in the index for micro cap is broadly from Rs 550 crore to Rs 3,700 crore ( free float value) with some overlap in small caps market cap from around Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 14,000 crore," Anurag Jhanwar, Partner and Co-Founder at Upwisery Private Wealth, an advisory and financial services firm, told CNBC-TV18.com.

Bengaluru man’s Twitter post on paying ‘50% of income as tax’ goes viral; here’s how Internet reacted

Most of taxpayers across the country are busy filing Income Tax Return as the July 31 deadline is approaching fast. Meanwhile, a post on the exorbitant tax rate in India is going viral on the Internet. A salaried employee from Bengaluru posted on Twitter highlighting how he paid almost 50 percent of his income as tax and most of the netizens can’t agree more.

Sanchit Goyal who works as a category manager at Flipkart mentioned in his post how for his earning of Rs 5,000, he had to pay 30 percent as Income Tax and on buying some beverages from the left-over amount, he had to pay 28 percent towards GST. He also added that he is an employee who works for 12 hours a day just to pay more than 50 percent of his income as tax to the government.

#IndiaNews 📰

Manipur Video News LIVE Updates: Mamata says CMs of states ruled by INDIA coalition parties in talks to visit state

"Today, I am extremely troubled. I feel ashamed having seen that horrific video clip, which has gone viral. Although it has been taken down from social media after being forced by the government, the fact is already so many people have witnessed barbarism. This anarchy has to stop. It is due to the Centre's policies that the country is burning," she said.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

