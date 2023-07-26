Newsletter | India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in Q1; TikTok's new text-based posts & more 

5 Min Read
From the top Indian 4 IT firms bidding goodbye to 17,700 employees to Tik Tok's new text-based posts feature, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
#LatestNews⚡
BYJU’S’ investor Peak XV plans investment markdown over lack of visibility in financial results
Edtech giant BYJU’S’ investor Peak XV Partners, told its limited partners (LPs), or investors in its funds, on July 26 said it is marking down its investment in the company over lack of visibility into its audited financials. It, however, did not divulge any details on the value of the holdings that it is likely to cut.
“We will be marking down our investment in the company in the coming reporting cycle of the applicable Peak XV funds. The marking down of our investments reflects our lack of visibility into the company’s up-to-date audited financials and our inability to influence the company to take corrective measures,” Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India, told LPs in a letter, seen by CNBC-TV18.
Heavy Rains News LIVE | Waterlogging in Delhi-NCR, Noida schools shut, Mumbai's Tansa Lake overflows
Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday, with waterlogging being witnessed in several areas. Areas including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received heavy rainfall. Besides, heavy downpour is expected in Mumbai, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. A flood alert has also been issued in Karnataka. In the wake of the rainfall alerts, schools have been shut in some districts of Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra.
#TechTalks📱
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?
India’s four largest IT services firms (by market cap and revenue) — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies — have together seen a net reduction of 17,735 employees in the April to June 2023 quarter.
While Tech Mahindra is yet to report its earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal, among the top four only TCS added a net of 523 employees but the other three Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech saw massive cuts (on a net basis) of 6940, 8812 and 2506, respectively. The overall reduction in hiring by the top four companies is still higher than what the top five together i.e. including Tech Mahindra lost in the last quarter.
As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts
The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages.
The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature.
Snapchat shares plunge on weak forecast for third quarter
Snap shares fell over 17 percent after the firm's guidance for its current quarter missed expectations of analysts. While its second quarter earnings beat analysts estimates, it provided a weaker-than-expected forecast for the its current third quarter.
Its overall sales in the second quarter dropped 4 percent from $1.1 billion in the same period last year. This is the second consecutive period of declining revenue year-on-year. It narrowed its net loss by 11 percent to $377.3 million in the second quarter from $422.1 million during the year-ago period.
#Indepth🔎
Taste Atlas -revealed a list of the best street food sweets in the world. All about the three Indian sweets on the list👇
#PersonalFinance💰
Income tax return: List of income sources you should include while filing ITR
The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the financial year 2021-23 (assessment 2020-21) will end on July 31, 2023. While filing an income tax return (ITR), it is important to take into account all sources of income whether from previous or current employment or income from investments and file it under the appropriate ITR form.
According to the income tax (I-T) rule, if any income is not reported, then a discrepancy is bound to reflect in the TDS certificate (Form 16) and Form 26AS. The tax department can send a tax demand notice asking taxpayers to pay additional tax dues if any.
Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply
The application process for the second phase of the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Bahna Yojana started on Tuesday, July 25. Launched this year, this scheme aims to make women of the state financially empowered and self-reliant. Eligible women can now apply from five different locations. So far, the scheme has reportedly provided financial assistance to 12.5 million eligible members, with payments released twice.
#Watch🎬
Kumar Mangalam Birla In A Candid Conversation With Latha Venkatesh
#ExpertEdge💡
An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have gained growing importance in the corporate world, enabling stakeholders to assess how businesses manage risks and opportunities related to the environment, human capital and ethics. Today, we see organisations increasingly move beyond the linear concept of generating economic value and repositioning their business models with the goal of contributing to constructive societal change.
✍ Vijay Colaco, is HR Director at Intel India.
#BusinessNews📈
Bureaucratic hurdles delay India-UK FTA, Hinduja Group Chairman urges swift action
Gopichand Hinduja, the Chairman of Hinduja Group, has underscored the need to expedite the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK) at the bureaucratic level. In an exclusive interview with CNBC, he identified bureaucracy as the primary obstacle hindering investments in both nations. He said that while some progress has been made in resolving certain issues, bureaucratic delays continue to impede the FTA's advancement.
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis
Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge
We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma| hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read