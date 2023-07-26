Newsletter | India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in Q1; TikTok's new text-based posts & more 

From the top Indian 4 IT firms bidding goodbye to 17,700 employees to Tik Tok's new text-based posts feature, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

BYJU’S’ investor Peak XV plans investment markdown over lack of visibility in financial results

“We will be marking down our investment in the company in the coming reporting cycle of the applicable Peak XV funds. The marking down of our investments reflects our lack of visibility into the company’s up-to-date audited financials and our inability to influence the company to take corrective measures,” Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India, told LPs in a letter, seen by CNBC-TV18.

Heavy Rains News LIVE | Waterlogging in Delhi-NCR, Noida schools shut, Mumbai's Tansa Lake overflows

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday, with waterlogging being witnessed in several areas. Areas including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received heavy rainfall. Besides, heavy downpour is expected in Mumbai, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. A flood alert has also been issued in Karnataka. In the wake of the rainfall alerts, schools have been shut in some districts of Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra.

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

While Tech Mahindra is yet to report its earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal, among the top four only TCS added a net of 523 employees but the other three Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech saw massive cuts (on a net basis) of 6940, 8812 and 2506, respectively. The overall reduction in hiring by the top four companies is still higher than what the top five together i.e. including Tech Mahindra lost in the last quarter.

As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature.

Snapchat shares plunge on weak forecast for third quarter

Its overall sales in the second quarter dropped 4 percent from $1.1 billion in the same period last year. This is the second consecutive period of declining revenue year-on-year. It narrowed its net loss by 11 percent to $377.3 million in the second quarter from $422.1 million during the year-ago period.

Taste Atlas -revealed a list of the best street food sweets in the world. All about the three Indian sweets on the list👇

Income tax return: List of income sources you should include while filing ITR

According to the income tax (I-T) rule, if any income is not reported, then a discrepancy is bound to reflect in the TDS certificate (Form 16) and Form 26AS. The tax department can send a tax demand notice asking taxpayers to pay additional tax dues if any.

Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply

Kumar Mangalam Birla In A Candid Conversation With Latha Venkatesh

An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have gained growing importance in the corporate world , enabling stakeholders to assess how businesses manage risks and opportunities related to the environment, human capital and ethics. Today, we see organisations increasingly move beyond the linear concept of generating economic value and repositioning their business models with the goal of contributing to constructive societal change.

✍ Vijay Colaco, is HR Director at Intel India.

Bureaucratic hurdles delay India-UK FTA, Hinduja Group Chairman urges swift action

