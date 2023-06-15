Newsletter | Indian startup funding to expected to recover in 2023; Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for EOPs & more

From Cyclone Biparjoy to the expected recovery of Indian startup funding in 2023, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Cyclone Biparjoy Highlights: Over 21,000 people from Gujarat's coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting with disaster management ministers of states/UTs after which he announced schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore. Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning but is still bringing rainfall and high tides to India's west coast. Around 8,000 people and 2 lakh animals have been evacuated from Kachchh to higher places as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to pass on Thursday.

#JobsMarket👩💻

News18 uncovers 'admission fraud' gangs as Indian students in Canada face deportation threat

In his tailoring shop, not bigger than an average SUV, 67-year-old Jagtar Chand earns Rs 500-700 (USD 6 to 8) daily in Jalandhar city of Punjab. Chand has a loan to repay, which he borrowed in 2017 to send his daughter to Toronto in Canada for higher studies. The loan of Rs 25 lakh (more than 30,000 USD), which if he goes on to pay at his current pace, will take him 20 more years to get rid of, says Chand.

“I got the amount from 3-4 different sources. Since I was already 61 when I borrowed the sum, I could not apply to a government-owned bank, given my little income. I am only paying the interest right now. I had thought once my daughter got a job in Canada after completing her higher studies, she would repay the remaining amount,” Chand told CNN-News18.

BCE cuts 3% of workforce, shuts radio stations in reorganisation

The job reductions are largely in management, which will see a six percent reduction, and there will be 20 percent fewer executive roles in the company than in 2020, Chief Executive Officer Mirko Bibic said Wednesday in an open letter to employees. The cuts represent about three percent of BCE’s workforce, based on 44,610 employees as of the end of last year.

#TechTalks 📱

One should not overlook the importance of human touch while using disruptive technologies like generative AI, says expert

As disruptive technologies like AI continue to advance, questions surrounding their impact and potential risks will persist. Finding the right balance between AI-generated content and human moderation is crucial in leveraging the advantages of AI while maintaining brand integrity. By combining the strengths of both AI and human expertise, businesses can unlock the true potential of generative AI and navigate the ever-evolving landscape of marketing in the digital age.

Apple could shift 18% of global iPhone production to India by 2024-25: Bank of America

As per a report by Bank of America (BoFA), which was accessed by the Economic Times, the PLI scheme can help India meet its target to treble its domestic production to $126 billion and achieve five times growth in exports to $55 billion, by FY26.

#InDepth🔎

#StartupsWorld👩💻

IntrCity revenues surge 6x pre-COVID; to become profitable by FY23-24

IntrCity, which is the parent brand for IntrCity SmartBus and RailYatri, has seen growth in revenue driven by its bus vertical — IntrCity SmartBus. While COVID impacted the growth in FY21 and FY22, the growth in this segment has picked up.

Indian startup funding to recover in 2023 after 40% decline in 2022

Total funding for Indian start-ups experienced a significant decline of 40 percent in 2022, as stated in a report by financial services company IIFL Fintech. This decline can be attributed to factors such as the global economic slowdown and the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the report indicates a positive shift in the funding landscape for 2023.

Despite the funding setback, the Indian start-up ecosystem is expected to achieve a record year in terms of ventures receiving private capital.

#PersonalFinance💰

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for execution only platforms

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder at leading financial technology companies Zerodha and True Beacon on Thursday said it's too early for him to provide a definitive comment on Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) new regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs). He, however, expressed his optimism and belief that these guidelines are a step in the right direction for the benefit of investors and market participants.

Kamath acknowledged that his team is still in the process of comprehending the intricacies of the new guidelines laid out by SEBI. He further conveyed his eagerness to analyze the guidelines and gain a better understanding of their implications.

Why are finfluencers under the scanner now and how reliable are they

#CNBCTV18NextGen🔥

'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 25 million followers

"I got my first pay cheque in dancing by wearing a Powerpuff Girl costume and dancing in a field and a crowded mall. Picture it — a massive, sweat-inducing outfit, but there I was, giving it my all. When I finally got myself out of that costume, I was panting, gasping for air. It was exhausting, but you know what? I earned around Rs 10,000 for that gig. The first instinct of earning your own money by doing something you love surpassed everything," said Awez Darbar, a choreographer and dance content creator.

Darbar, the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar, stands tall among the pioneers of dance content creators in India. With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 25 million followers on Instagram, he has carved his path to success.

