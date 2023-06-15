CNBC TV18
Newsletter | Indian startup funding to expected to recover in 2023; Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for EOPs & more

By CNBCTV18.COM Jun 15, 2023 12:21:12 PM IST (Published)

From Cyclone Biparjoy to the expected recovery of Indian startup funding in 2023, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead ⚡
Cyclone Biparjoy Highlights: Over 21,000 people from Gujarat's coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting with disaster management ministers of states/UTs after which he announced schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore. Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning but is still bringing rainfall and high tides to India's west coast. Around 8,000 people and 2 lakh animals have been evacuated from Kachchh to higher places as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to pass on Thursday.
