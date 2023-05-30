Newsletter | India to bat for inclusion, sustainability for startups at G20 forum; New policy for digital lending apps & more

From Myntra's expectations from the End of Reason Sale to policy changes for digital lending apps, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Myntra CEO expects 15 million new visitors to come from non-metro towns for 18th edition of End of Reason Sale

Online shopping platform Myntra has announced the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS). 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands have geared up for the fashion shopping carnival which starts from June 1 and has more than 20 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

Myntra also announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the event. Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said she expects to see a lot of growth from non-metro cities for EORS-18.

Builder.ai gets $250 million from Qatar Investment Authority; valuation jumps by 1.8x

SaaS startup Builder.ai has raised $250 million in its Series D funding round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The round also saw participation from existing investors including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures and Insight Partners. Including the new fundraise, the company till date has bagged over $450 million and its valuation has shot up by 1.8x.

Goodwin acted as legal advisor to the startup. The software platform said it will deploy the fresh capital to enhance its innovation pipeline, more investments in talent, partnerships, and technology.

India to bat for inclusion, sustainability, common definition for start-ups at G20 forum

The Startup20 Engagement Group operating under India's G20 presidency is all set to host its third meeting in Goa on June 3-4. The meeting aims to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which Startup20 published on May 21 to seek feedback from the public.

After the policy communique was made public, all ministries engaging in innovation and incubators were asked to host start-up sabhas to discuss the document, and 30 such sabhas have been hosted across India so far.

Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Aspire 5' in India — Here are the details

The new 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop, powered by the most recent 13th Gen Intel Core processor, was unveiled by Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Acer on Monday in India. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop, which costs Rs 70,990, is sold in both online and physical places.

"With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

New policy for digital lending apps from May 31 — here's what users should know

Starting May 31, digital lending apps on the Play Store will not be allowed to access the contacts, photos, videos, call logs, external storage and precise location of users. This comes on the back of Google tightening its personal loan policy for apps on Play Store after increased instances of unethical recovery practices by digital lending apps.

Additionally, Google has asked apps to complete the personal loan app declaration for India, and provide necessary documentation to support the declaration.

#InDepth 🔎

#WorldAffairs 🌍

Venice’s Grand Canal turns mysteriously green near Rialto bridge — who are likely suspects

A mysterious patch of fluorescent green water in the iconic Grand Canal of Venice on Sunday (May 28) morning prompted local authorities to open an investigation. Several images of gondolas and water taxis skimming through the emerald substance on the historic Grand Canal have gone viral.

The regional environmental protection agency ARPAV collected samples of the coloured water and its preliminary analysis indicates that the patch of green water was caused by a powdered dye that can be diluted in water, reported DW.

Turkey Election 2023: President Erdogan prevails in runoff election, enters third decade in power

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Erdogan won Turkey’s presidency in a runoff election with 52.14 percent of the votes, the High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said, making the results official.

#PersonalFinance 💰

Depositing Rs 2,000 notes in bulk? Income Tax Dept may take action if ...

The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes has caused confusion among the public regarding its tax implications. While there is a one-time limit of Rs 20,000 and no overall limit on cash deposits in bank accounts, tax experts say depositors should be aware of the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) rules.

Notably, citizens can exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks, following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

From PAN-Aadhaar linking to higher EPF pension — Key personal finance deadlines in June 2023

June 2023 is significant from a personal finance point of view as there are some important tasks to be completed in the month ranging from PAN-Aadhaar linking to applying for higher EPF pension. Missing on these means you would have to pay penalties or face other consequences.

The Income Tax department has made it mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🧳

Indian travel market may see 40% growth in Jun-Aug, Thailand a top choice for solo travelers

The report highlights that Singapore received the highest flight bookings from India for travel between June-August 2023, followed by San Francisco, Melbourne, Toronto, and Bali. Western countries are the top choice for Indian couples this summer, with the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom being the most booked destinations.

Kerala backwaters food tour: A delicious and culturally immersive experience

The Kerala Backwaters are a network of canals and lakes that stretch for over 900 kilometres (560 miles) through the state of Kerala in India. The backwaters of Alappuzha and Kumarakom offer a captivating journey through picturesque canals, lush green landscapes, and a unique blend of culture and nature.

One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to take a food tour. You can find this tour in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kollam and Kochi.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

