Newsletter | India to bat for inclusion, sustainability for startups at G20 forum; New policy for digital lending apps & more

From Myntra's expectations from the End of Reason Sale to policy changes for digital lending apps, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Live Tv

Loading...

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Myntra CEO expects 15 million new visitors to come from non-metro towns for 18th edition of End of Reason Sale

Online shopping platform Myntra has announced the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS). 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands have geared up for the fashion shopping carnival which starts from June 1 and has more than 20 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.