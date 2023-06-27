From IBM India CTO's take on the importance of AI governance framework to the tips on owning your dream home by 40, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Tips to own your dream home before you turn 40

Owning a dream home is a significant milestone in many people's lives. It symbolises stability, comfort, and a place to call your own. While the journey to homeownership can be exciting, it requires careful planning and preparation. Especially when you are dreaming of owning your ideal home before the age of 40. It's a significant milestone that requires financial preparation, research, and a clear understanding of your housing needs.

Let us guide you through the process of planning for your dream home and offer valuable tips to help you make your dream a reality. Whether you're just starting your career or have already reached your late 20s, these tips will help you set a solid foundation and make informed decisions towards achieving your homeownership goals.

ITR filing: Can you claim standard deduction from multiple employers

Some employees may have switched jobs during the financial year, which leads to them having more than one Form 16 during a financial year. This is because all the employers will issue Form 16s.

Well, no.

"If taxpayers have taken employment with more than one employer during the financial year, it is necessary to report salary income from all employers in ‘Schedule S.’ They should obtain Form 16 from each employer to file a return. A standard deduction of Rs 50,000 is an absolute and unconditional deduction allowed to an employee, and it does not require any supporting evidence or investment. However, this deduction can be claimed only once per year, regardless of the number of job changes during that period," Naveen Wadhawa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann, said.

#TechTalks📱

ideaForge IPO: Drone maker says it commands the margins as tech stack is largely self-designed

Drone maker ideaForge Technology on Monday, June 26, said it commands the margins as the entire technology stack is largely designed by the company. In an exclusive interview with Nigel D’Souza and Prashant Nair of CNBC-TV18, Ankit Mehta CEO, and Vipul Joshi, CFO of ideaForge Technology, said the company's revenues mainly come from defence and it is looking to increase the share of civil.

ideaForge Technology’s Rs 570-crore initial public offering (IPO) has opened today (June 26) for subscription. Of this Rs 570 crore, Rs 240 crore is a fresh issue while Rs 330 crore is an offer for sale (OFS).

LinkedIn’s new AI tool will soon help you to write posts, check how to use it

Popular professional networking platform, LinkedIn is likely to soon launch an AI tool that will write or generate posts for users based on 30-word prompts. The platform has been working on introducing the feature for users, particularly job seekers for swift content creation and posting. The feature is currently under testing and the company will soon introduce it to all users, according to reports.

With the new feature, the platform aims to offer users an option to share posts, which often take hours to curate, within minutes with the help of AI.

#InDepth🔎

#Startupsworld👩💻

Byju’s courts trouble with EPFO over delay in PF payments of employees

Byju’s has delayed provident fund (PF) payments of employees for almost all months starting October last year, in what is a violation of the PF Act, opening itself up to action from the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Byju’s, which is India’s most-valued startup, has been making PF contributions with a lag of almost three to four months, according to data sourced from EPFO by Moneycontrol. In fact, for some employees, Byju’s made PF contributions for December only in June, the data showed.

Mainstreet Marketplace raises $2 million from a clutch of investors

India's sneaker reselling industry is stepping up its game with Mainstreet Marketplace securing a significant investment of $2 million from a group of prominent investors. Leading the round are Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the founders of Zerodha, a popular online brokerage platform. Other notable investors include Deepi Goyal, the founder of Zomato, renowned singer Badshah, and stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat, among others.

This exciting development has brought Mainstreet Marketplace into the spotlight, valuing the company at an impressive $10 million, according to sources.

Aye Finance anticipates 55-60% annualised growth, promising a stellar year ahead

Fintech lending startup Aye Finance has experienced a remarkable transformation in the financial year ending in March 2023, bouncing back from a previous loss. This impressive recovery can be attributed to the high demand for loans from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Aye Finance, headquartered in Gurugram, is supported by prominent investors such as Elevation Capital, CapitalG, Alpha Wave, Light Rock, A91 Partners, and MAJ Invest. During an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sharma, the managing director and CEO of Aye Finance, stated, "Last year, we achieved a remarkable 56 percent growth and earned a profit of Rs 57 crore, equivalent to a post-tax return on assets of approximately 3 percent.

#ExpertEdge💡

The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort

The World Drug Report (WDR) 2022, which provided a snapshot of the current extent of the problem of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the world, sadly makes one realise that our goal of achieving a world that is free of drug abuse is quite an ambitious one.

June 26th is observed as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day as initiated through a UN resolution 42/112 of December 1987. The objective being strengthening of action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business

A telecommunications company introduced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots for customer support to enhance the experience and reduce workload. These chatbots were designed to handle a wide range of customer queries, provide quick responses, and alleviate the workload of customer service representatives.

During the initial deployment, the chatbots successfully resolved a high volume of routine customer inquiries, reducing wait times and improving overall customer satisfaction. However, as it progressed, chatbots struggled with complex queries, leading to incomplete or incorrect responses. This diminished the quality of service and therefore resulted in customers dissatisfaction.

#CNBCTV18NextGen🔥

40% freelancers in India are Gen Zs and they get paid $22/hour, says report

In an era of rapidly-changing work dynamics, professionals across various fields and expertise are increasingly turning to freelancing as a viable career choice.

The recently published fifth edition of the Payoneer Freelancer Insights Report provides valuable insights into the ever-evolving demand and supply dynamics of the freelance market. With responses from over 2,000 freelancers across 122 countries, the report sheds light on the emerging trends and challenges in this fast-growing sector.

