Newsletter | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares; Threads faces a dip in user engagement & more

From saving long-term capital gains on the sale of property and shares to Threads' dip in user engagement, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Manipur video: Grabbed my breasts, threatened to kill, police didn't help — Survivors share harrowing details

"I did as they (mob) told me, and three men surrounded me... One of them told the other, ‘let’s rape her’, but..."

The plight of the two Manipur women seen in the viral video shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district is unimaginable . As the video garnered condemnation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and other top leaders and celebrities, reports have emerged citing the two survivors sharing harrowing details of the May 4 incident.

One of the two women seen in the viral Manipur video said the "Meitei mob" threatened to kill her if she didn't take off her clothes. "When we resisted, they told me: ‘If you don’t take off your clothes, we will kill you’,” the woman, who is in her forties, told Scroll.

How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained

To overcome tax liabilities and promote investment in the real estate sector, the Income Tax Act introduced Section 54 and Section 54F. This provision alleviates the tax burden on individuals' gains from selling a property, listed/unlisted shares etc., fostering economic growth. In the realm of investments and financial planning, understanding the intricacies of long-term capital gains and their taxation is paramount.

Meta's Threads faces user engagement dip; brands, creators have different views on its future

New data apps tracking firm Sensor Tower indicates the hype has died down and Threads has seen a 20 percent decrease in active users and a 50 percent reduction in time spent on the app, from 20 minutes to 10 minutes. Twitter had seen about a 5 percent decrease in traffic right after Threads’ launch earlier this month.

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo today, adieu to 'all the birds'

Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: ”And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”. In a post on the site at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT), the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: ”If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering ”X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied ”Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that ”it should have been done a long time ago”.

Last day for filing ITR is July 31 — Here's what happens if you miss this deadline

Under income tax laws, ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it. The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-2023 (assessment year 2023-2024) will end on July 31, 2023.

Salaried taxpayers under lens for rent, home loan frauds in I-T returns

Many salaried taxpayers are under the scanner of the income tax (I-T) department for submitting income tax returns (ITRs), complete with bogus rent receipts from close relatives, additional claims against home loans, fake donations, and a number of unethical means of tax evasion encouraged by some of the experts with a promise to cut tax outgo and increase refund, a report has said.

It was relatively easy to dodge tax authorities earlier, while at present many may face hard times because their returns are red-flagged by software used by the revenue department, the Economic Times reported on July 22.

De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

The weaponisation of financial instruments with the US shutting Russia out of the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, 2013) system and freezing its dollar assets in US banks as part of the sweeping sanctions have expedited the process. Most countries are in a fix if they can continue to trust the US-led system should they fall or err on the wrong side of the US policy designs. Waking up in time has its own benefits when the world is going through an unpredictable transition and heading more towards instability, bloc politics and implicit confrontation and worse greater resort to unilateralism in international discourse.

SuperBottoms focuses on marketing and brand awareness after funding boost

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made a significant investment in SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand. SuperBottoms, an online-first company that focuses on reusable cloth diapers and eco-friendly baby products, aims to promote the use of such products in India. Pallavi Utagi, the Founder and CEO of SuperBottoms, discussed the funding and the brand's future prospects with CNBC-TV18.

Fresh layoffs, legal notices and salaries deferred: Cash-strapped Dunzo grapples for survival

Barbie vs Oppenheimer: In the clash of the Titans find out who's the winner

As the box office witnesses a remarkable double-feature phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer," it becomes evident that this face-off is a win-win for cinema and art.

