Newsletter | Here's how you can plan an early retirement; 86% of Indian professionals bat for upskilling & more

From tips to planning an early retirement to Indian professionals batting for upskilling, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it

Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.

While at it, it is wise to budget 15 percent or more for medical inflation. For individuals who have children, education inflation may represent 5 percent of their expenses.

Top 3 financial goals for millennial parents

Young parents in India typically have several financial goals, which may include creating a secure financial future for their children. Achieving these goals requires careful planning, budgeting, and investment.

Financial goals of young parents may vary depending on their personal circumstances and priorities.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

86% of Indian professionals believe upskilling crucial in current macro-economic condition

Amid the current macro-economic condition, 82 percent of Indians have shown interest in pursuing further online education , according to Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023. The report further highlighted that 73 percent Indians survey said that interest in further education has increased due to global developments.

84 percent of Indians agreed that pursuing further education will give them an edge to compete better against their peers. The report also showed that 9 in 10 Indians believe that online learning adoption is set to increase in the near future.

India needs 8 million skilled workers in 5G tech by 2025 to unlock potential: Report

It is estimated that 5G will deliver $13.2 trillion in global economic value by 2035 and generate 22.3 million jobs in the 5G global value chain. Moreover, global 5G mobile subscriptions are projected to reach five billion by the end of 2028.

#TechTalks📱

Cybercrimes in India may rise if no action is taken: Jayant Sinha

The parliamentary committee on finance in India recently discussed the increasing cases of cyber fraud in the country. Representatives from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the home ministry appeared before the committee to provide their insights.

The NPCI proposed implementing stricter controls on search engines to filter out fake customer care numbers. They also recommended issuing advisories to social media platforms, cautioning users against sharing sensitive financial information.

Google warns its staff about chatbots amid global marketing push

The Google parent has advised employees not to enter its confidential materials into AI chatbots, the people said and the company confirmed, citing long-standing policy on safeguarding information.

Now connect with your favourite creators on Instagram broadcast channels

Meta on Thursday, June 15, announced the global expansion of Instagram broadcast channels. As part of this announcement, Meta also highlighted several channels that are already live in India, providing users with the option to join them.

According to the company, broadcast channels are public one-to-many messaging platforms where creators can invite all their followers and share text, video and photo updates. “Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls,” Meta added.

#DailyData🔎

#StartupsWorld 👩💻

Former Flipkart SVP launches travel fintech startup targeted to Gen-Z and millennials

Operating in stealth mode for the past year, Scapia based out of Bengaluru offers a credit card and accompanying app tailored specifically for Gen-Z and millennial customers.

“Travelling is a passion for me and I was thinking of what to do next and I realised there are a lot of problems that today’s younger generation face when it comes to travelling abroad freely, especially in the payments side…This Scapia card will definitely be a gamechanger,” said Goteti, founder of Scapia told Moneycontrol.

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India: Walmart

In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales. Flipkart was valued at more than $40 billion in 2022 and counts itself among India's most valuable startups.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🧳

Legend of the Patiala Peg: When Maharaja Bhupinder Singh 'tricked' British cricketers

It is basically measured by the distance between the little finger and the index finger. Didn't get it? To pour a Patiala peg, one needs to place the little finger at the bottom base of a glass and rest the index finger on the outside and pour whiskey into the glass until it fills the base of the index finger. That's a Patiala peg. But do you know how it came to being measured that way. Read on to find out the story behind the Patiala peg.

Monsoon arrives: 8 healthy teas you must try this season

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

