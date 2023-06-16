CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsNewsletter | Here's how you can plan an early retirement; 86% of Indian professionals bat for upskilling & more

Newsletter | Here's how you can plan an early retirement; 86% of Indian professionals bat for upskilling & more

Newsletter | Here's how you can plan an early retirement; 86% of Indian professionals bat for upskilling & more
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 16, 2023 12:54:20 PM IST (Published)

From tips to planning an early retirement to Indian professionals batting for upskilling, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Live Tv

Loading...

#MostRead ⚡
Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it
Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X