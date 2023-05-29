Newsletter | Freshers anxious as Amazon delays onboarding of campus recruits; Instagram is reshaping travel & more

From Ola Electric hiking prices after subsidy cut to how GenZ is transforming the future of dating, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead ⚡

Ola Electric hikes prices after subsidy cut, plans to launch three new models

Homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric announced that it will increase the prices of its models in India by up to Rs 12,000. The decision comes after the government recently slashed subsidies for electric two-wheelers from 40 percent to 15 percent of the vehicle cost.

The company’s CFO, GR Arun Kumar said that the electric vehicle market has reached an inflexion point and customers are choosing electric vehicles over ICE vehicles. He said that the current discussion on subsidies is moving in the right direction and that it is normal for subsidies to be phased out gradually.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Freshers anxious as Amazon India delays onboarding of campus recruits by 6 months

Amazon has blamed it on the continuing economic downturn. Students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been impacted significantly by the postponement of offer letters. One such graduate from IIT Hyderabad told CNBC-TV18 that he has received a mail on the delay in onboarding and so have many others from different campuses.

PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 crore in upskilling, over 85% enrollment from small towns: PW Skills CEO

With an aim to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of professionals with new-age relevant tech skills, the only profitable edtech unicorn Physics Wallah, aims to invest Rs 120 crores in the next two to three years to bolster its upskilling platform PW Skills.

"The first part of the investment will go into our tech. The second set of our investments will go into our community. We try to offer a lot of courses for free. We have launched over 10 popular programmes for our community. The third set of deployments will happen in our job platform. With our partnerships, we are trying to accumulate all jobs on a single platform,” Sudhanshu Kumar CEO, PW Skills told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

#InDepth 🔎

#TechTalks 📱

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says those without AI expertise will be left behind

Firms and individuals should familiarize themselves with artificial intelligence or risk losing out, according to Nvidia Corp. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

Huang, whose chip design company, Nvidia hit an all-time high on Friday fueled by huge demand from AI service providers, gave a commencement address on Saturday saying the new technology will transform the corporate landscape and change every single job.

Explainer: NavIC, India's homegrown alternative to the GPS navigation system

India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).

#ExpertEdge💡

The Untold: Generics vs Branded Generics—here’s how India’s drug price ‘control’ kills the patient

There is no doubt that the generic-generic manufacturer, who sell his formulation at a retail price of Rs 02.86 per unit, makes a reasonable profit and that's why they are in the market. But the profit that is made by the branded-generic manufacturer of the same drug, going by the simple calculation, is 12 times of what the generic-generic manufacturer makes.

G20 energy transition meet— the critical role of natural gas in India's adaptation

India will close around 30 coal mines over the next three to four years to pave way for forests or water bodies, said Amrit Lal Meena, union secretary for coal, on the sidelines of the three-day G20 energy transition working group meeting in Mumbai. This announcement, coupled with the government's recent approval of large-scale incentives to motivate investment in green hydrogen technology, reflects India’s commitment to reduce emissions in key sectors of our economy.

In terms of the transition to cleaner energy sources, India is often seen as a country that is still a long way off. Emissions per person in India are, in fact, far lower than the global average, signifying the prevalence of a largely sustainable lifestyle in the Indian population.

#CNBCTV18NextGen

Tinder's Melissa Hobley on how GenZ is transforming the future of dating

Online dating is now the most common way for singles to make new connections. Not only are GenZs and millennials using dating apps to just date but a recent survey suggests that over 55 percent people who met on Tinder are in a serious relationship.

Tinder's latest report 'Future of Dating 2023 highlights some fascinating insights on how GenZs are dating online. The last time Tinder raised the curtain on top dating trends for young singles was two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, and since then life has changed.

How Instagram is reshaping travel into a billion-dollar industry

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world with over 1 billion active users. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned video and photo sharing networking site offers unique tools for the tourism industry to market and promote their services.

Let's take a look at how travellers are being influenced to go on vacations. We'll discuss how businesses are using Instagram to reach new customers, how influencers are driving traffic to destinations, and how the platform is changing the way people travel.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

In-depth Budget 2023-24 coverage- BudgetwithCNBCTV18

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge

We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates