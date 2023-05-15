Newsletter | Excited to help to transform the platform: new Twitter CEO; BYJU'S raises $250 M in debt & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead 🔥

Artificially ripened mangoes: Here are 5 easy ways of identifying them

Mangoes are one of the most delicious fruits to enjoy during the summer. However, you must've read about concerns about the use of chemicals to artificially ripen them. But, worry not, here's a guide to identifying artificially ripened mangoes so that you can make an informed choice about purchasing them.

What is artificial ripening?

Artificial ripening is the process of using chemicals or other methods to speed up the process of ripening of the fruit. This is often done to meet demand or to extend the shelf life of the fruit. However, many of the chemicals used in this process can be harmful and can cause long-term health problems.

PNB limits investment under 'Sugam fixed deposit scheme' to Rs 10 lakh

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has limited the maximum amount of investment at Rs 10 lakh per customer under its 'Sugam Fixed Deposit' scheme. For the existing account holders of the scheme who mandated for auto-renewal of their FD on maturity, the same shall be done for the mandated tenor at the prevailing rate of interest, the bank said.

However, the bank added that the amount which is more than Rs 10 lakh at the time of maturity will be renewed under a different fixed deposit scheme of the bank.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Generative AI models have today expanded the boundaries of computer capabilities previously exclusive to humans -– from writing code and articles, assisting in early-stage design modelling--to even speculating on the cause of a production issue. By augmenting and not replacing #humanintelligence, it has great potential in increasing efficiency and helping us work, learn, and live better across domains. Its responsible application in the education sector, in particular, can have a tremendous impact.

There is an undeniable and urgent need to support educators in their mission to provide high-quality learning experiences for their students around the world, especially in low-income countries where teacher shortages continue to be an unfortunate reality.

India needs to scrap old labour laws, make infrastructure more accessible to create large-scale companies, says Amitabh Kant

India's G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday stressed the need to scrap old labour laws, decriminalise them and make infrastructure far more accessible to ensure Indian companies penetrate the global markets and succeed in scale and size.

Speaking during the launch of his book Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise, Kant emphasized that the growth of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in India is contingent upon having very large companies.

#TechTalks 📱

India to roll out nationwide lost mobile blocking, tracking system to combat device theft

People will be able to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India with the rollout of a tracking system by the government this week, a senior government official said.

Technology development body Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) has been running the pilot of the CEIR system in some of the telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and North East region, and the system is now ready for pan-India deployment, a DoT official, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

"CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17," the official said.

New Twitter CEO says she is excited to help to transform the social media platform

Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet on Saturday that she has been inspired by owner Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.

It was the first time Yaccarino has spoken publicly since the news broke on Thursday that she was in talks to become the next CEO of Twitter. Musk, who has served as CEO since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter last October, announced her appointment on Friday.

#Indepth🔎

Congress’ vote share in Assembly Elections held after General Elections 2019

#startups 👩💻

BYJU'S raises debt of $250 million from US investment firm Davidson Kempner

Bengaluru-headquartered edtech major BYJU'S has raised $250 million from New York-based investment manager Davidson Kempner Capital Management Capital and is in the process to close another funding round of $750 million by the end of May. The fresh capital was raised at the company's current valuation of $22 billion, according to a PTI report.

The edtech company is expecting to close the $1 billion round, which would likely be a mix of equity and structured debt, by the end of this month. BYJU'S is reportedly in talks with Middle East-based sovereign wealth funds and family offices to raise the remaining amount.

Ripplr raises $40 million in Series B funding round, aims to increase India footprint

Bengaluru-based distribution and logistics startup RIPPLR has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from new investors Bikaji Foods International Ltd. - India and Neo Foods Private Limited, as well as existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Sojitz Corporation.

The company in a press release said the funds will be used to enhance its supply-chain tech platform, expand its team, and increase its geographical footprint across India.

In December 2021, Ripplr had raised $12 million in a funding round from Sojitz Corporation and Stride Ventures to develop and scale up its Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) distribution network.

#aviationnews ✈

UK’s SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group on Monday (May 15) announced to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress and Logistics. Both the parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the investment deal. SpiceJet recently completed the hive off SpiceXpress into a separate entity effective April 1, 2023, paving the way for the company to raise funds independently.

SRAM & MRAM group is an international conglomerate with offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh.

#ExpertEdge 💡

Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Whether it is in urban cities or the rural heartlands of our country, it is not uncommon to see women of households manage monthly finances. More often than not, women are considered to be the financial backbone of the house, balancing budgets with a hawk eye. How often have we seen our mothers hide money in rice or flour containers or sweep them under mattresses’ in tightly wrapped plastic bags?

As time has evolved, maybe a savings account or some traditionally favoured investment avenues have taken the place of rice containers, but these sharp-witted women, often known to find creative ways of managing money, continue to reign supreme.

Raghav Iyengar, is Chief Business Officer, Axis AMC writes.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

