Newsletter | Discrimination has no place in Indian democracy: PM Modi; BYJU’S: 3 directors on board walk out, auditor follows & more

From PM Narendra Modi's address at the US Congress in Capitol Hill to fresh troubles of edtech giant BYJU's, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Discrimination has no place in Indian democracy: PM Modi in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dismissed concerns that minority communities in India were being discriminated against . Modi, responding to a reporter’s question following a joint statement with US President Joe Biden at the White House, said no Indian citizen is discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender.

“India is indeed a democracy. And, as President Biden also mentioned, for both India and America, democracy is in our DNA, democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins. We live democracy. And, our ancestors have actually put words to this concept, and that is in the form of our constitution,” Modi said.

From dosa to aloo paratha, shrikhand to sandesh, we enjoy it all; India is home to all faiths: PM Modi