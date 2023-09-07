Newsletter | Delhiites, planning a G20 long weekend getaway? Be ready to shell out more; stock market & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

Delhiites, planning a G20 long weekend getaway? Be ready to shell out more — checklist to keep in mind

Starting from Janmashtami on September 7 and extending through leaves or remote work arrangements from September 8-10, on account of the G20 Summit in the national capital, many Delhiites seem to be planning a long four-day weekend holiday.

Several firms in the tourism business, including hotels and travel companies, say they are seeing a surge in demand for the long G20 weekend. However, the demand varies across companies.

PM Modi speaks on global ecosystem in new Op-Ed

In a blog post on his website, PM Modi said, "A global ecosystem for clean and green hydrogen will emerge from our presidency, along with a Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre."

All 20 IPOs this year have delivered positive returns, but do not scoff at low subscriptions

2023 has been may not have been a Euphoric year for IPOs so far but it has not been a dull one either. The year has seen 20 companies go public so far, with another two in the pipeline and more IPOs to come for the rest of the year. All the 20 listings so far have delivered positive returns to shareholders. While three of them have given single digit returns, a recent listing has even gone up by 2.5 times from its issue price.

PM Narendra Modi's 'Invest in PSUs' Remark: 80% of state-run entities see shares rise in a month

"Here's a gurumantra for those who follow the stock markets: Place your bets in those PSUs which they (the opposition) abuse. Your money will surely grow."

But what started off as a casual remark and something that the Prime Minister spoke in jest, investors appear to have taken his words seriously.

IT stocks thrive on large deals and stable US economy amid earnings challenges

Following the release of Q1FY24 results, most IT stocks experienced a decline, but have since then not only recuperated all their losses but are also trading at levels higher than those before the weakness set in.

Global Fintech Fest 2023: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveils vision for thriving fintech ecosystem

The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023 witnessed a threefold surge in participation compared to the previous year, setting the stage for a remarkable gathering of fintech enthusiasts and experts. In this backdrop, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das took the lead and put forth his insights and vision for the future of the fintech sector.

RBI governor announces 5 new exciting payments solutions at Global Fintech Fest 2023

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday (September 6) unveiled a suite of payments products developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) during the Global Fintech Fest 2023.

These innovative solutions, including Credit Line on UPI, UPI LITE X and Tap & Pay, Hello! UPI — Conversational Payments on UPI, and BillPay Connect — Conversational Bill Payments, are designed to foster an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable digital payments ecosystem.

Exclusive | Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry says fintechs not just taking customers but also share of banks' revenues

Peak XV Partners strong emphasis on AI and have invested in over 20 companies

