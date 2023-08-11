Newsletter | COWIN & Aadhaar will remain accountable under new law: Ashwini Vaishnaw; Subdued salary hikes at startups for FY23: Elevation Capital Report & more

From the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 to subdued salary hikes at startups for FY23, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Share Market Live NSE

From the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 to subdued salary hikes at startups for FY23, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#TechTalks 📱

Metaverse could reach up to $900 billion by 2030: Report

According to the report released by Bain & Company, the metaverse poses real and growing economic opportunities for businesses. Companies that engage in the metaverse’s early stages of development, known as the “seed stage," over the next five to 10 years, are more likely to become the market winners.

President Joe Biden orders ban on certain US tech investments in China

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that will prohibit some new US investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and require government notification in other tech sectors.

The long-awaited order authorises the US Treasury secretary to prohibit or restrict US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems.

COWIN and Aadhaar will remain accountable under new law: Ashwini Vaishnaw on Data Protection Bill

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in an exclusive conversation with CNBTV-18, said that the recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be implemented as law in the near future. "We have already been working on the rule-making and the digital implementation process...So it should be rolled out very soon," he said.

Emphasizing the non-prescriptive nature of the bill, the minister has affirmed that "significant data collections such as COWIN and Aadhaar will remain subject to accountability under the forthcoming law, without any exceptions."

#Startups👩💻

Subdued salary hikes at startups for FY23 just enough to cover inflation, says Elevation Capital Report

Indian startups have given out less-than-expected salary increments for FY23 as they faced a tough year of macro challenges and funding winter, which has also led to job cuts and a hiring freeze.

Startup employees in India received average salary hikes of 8-12 percent for the 2022-23 period, with 1 out of 3 companies even deferring salary increments for one or two quarters, as per an Elevation Capital report. “In the face of macro challenges, Indian startups are showcasing adaptability by offering inflation-led salary increments to attract and retain talent,” said Kallan H, VP - Talent, Elevation Capital.

Pluckk aims to expand product portfolio by 10x over next few months, says CEO

Actress and advocate for wellness, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has made an investment in the emerging fresh food label 'Pluckk', securing a minority stake. Boasting an extensive array of more than 400 items spanning across 15 diverse categories, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) enterprise is setting its sights on an ambitious tenfold expansion of its product line within the next few months. This expansion strategy is coupled with aspirations for nationwide coverage throughout India.

Monetary Policy Review | RBI's vigilant pause — a prudent approach to manage inflation and build resilience

In a unanimous decision, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent and retained the policy stance as “withdrawal of accommodation” in a 5-1 vote. This was largely on expected lines.

The undertone of the policy statement and commentary during the Central Bank's press conference yesterday (August 10, Thursday) continued to remain hawkish, with the Governor emphasising that the MPC is committed to aligning inflation to 4 percent target. In a move to ensure liquidity, the RBI hiked incremental CRR to counteract the effects of the return of INR 2000 banknotes to the banking system but noted that systemic liquidity will continue to remain ample despite the move.

#Watch🎬

In Conversation with Richard Branson | Entrepreneur’s Journey

#IndiaNews📰

Haryana violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal to resume yatra on August 28 as schools, buses resume operations in Nuh today

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have announced their plans to resume the Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh district after it was abandoned on July 31 when communal clashes broke out. Meanwhile, educational institutions in the district are reopening today and state transport services are also fully restored.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

India to move Bills amending GST laws to include 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse race clubs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce a Bill seeking amendments to the Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, and the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The two Bills are called The Central Good and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Integrated Good and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴

10 best destinations to visit in the Caribbean in 2023

Cricket + Caribbean Islands = Maximum Enjoyment! Holidaying in the Caribbean Islands can be a lot of fun for the family, but where should you go? CNBCTV18.com has handpicked some of the best places to visit in the Caribbean Islands.