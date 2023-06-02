Newsletter | Chris Wood's next big bet in India after Zomato; Vedanta’s $1 trillion dream; Startups & more

From Chris Wood's next big bet in India after Zomato to the possibility of India getting more new Apple stores, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Vedanta will be a trillion dollar company in next 10 years, says Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Group, under the visionary leadership of Chairman Anil Agarwal, has emerged as a prominent force in the global market. Addressing the company's shareholders, Agarwal said that his ambition is to transform Vedanta into a trillion-dollar enterprise in the next ten years.

TCS says the firm encourages employees to work from the office but never linked it to career or pay

‘We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem. A significant number of employees have joined TCS in the last 2 years. It is important for them to experience the TCS environment to collaborate, learn, grow and also have fun together, thus developing a stronger sense of belonging to the organisation and enabling better integration." TCS spokesperson said in a statement.

ChatGPT impact: Microsoft report finds 74% Indian employees worried about losing jobs to AI

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has led many to believe that it might be the most transformative technology for human beings. Also, the boom in generative artificial intelligence has prompted intense speculation about the long-term repercussions of this cutting-edge technology across industries and activities.

G20 EMPOWER | Apollo Hospitals’ Sangita Reddy highlights India's efforts in women's leadership

The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER) is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments that aims to accelerate women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, expressed her enthusiasm for her role as the head of G20 EMPOWER. She acknowledged the depth of the challenges, the diverse range of solutions, and the commendable initiatives undertaken by the Indian government during the G20 presidency. She emphasised the global recognition of India's efforts within the G20 framework.

India is likely to get three new Apple stores in the next four years

The company is now discussing opening a third store in India in 2025, which is likely to be in the suburban area of Borivali, according to the report. A fourth location, slated for 2026, is proposed to be in the works in New Delhi, at the DLF Promenade Mall. This store could become the second-largest Apple store in the country after the BKC outlet. In 2027, the company looks to add a fifth location in India near the Worli seaside area.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s wealth doubles to $35 billion amid AI boom

Last week, Nvidia’s share had soared after the tech giant revealed an impressive earnings report that showed the boom in generative AI is translating into big revenue gains for the chipmaker, Business Insider reported.

After Katrina Kaif, cricketer KL Rahul invests in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife

This investment comes months after Rahul’s last investment in 4CAST. In March 2023, Rahul had acquired equity in English cricketer Ben Stokes’ entrepreneurial venture 4CAST. Seems like the cricketer, who at present is recovering from a sports injury, is on an investment spree.

Mentorship critical in early stages of a startup, says T-Hub

Telangana, India's youngest state, is known for its supportive ecosystem for startups. It offers favorable infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a sustainable funding model. The state is home to over 6,660 registered startups, including 356 seed-funded and 148 venture-funded ones.

Additionally, there are more than 3,400 incubators in the state. CNBC-TV18 Future Female Forward, held in Hyderabad, celebrated and recognised women entrepreneurs who have overcome challenges to establish innovative and sustainable business models that contribute to the country's growth.

Google backs Indian SpaceTech startup Pixxel in $36 million Series B round

The round also saw the participation of existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta and Athera. Pixxel’s venture funding now totals $71 million, making it the highest-funded space tech startup in India.

After Zomato, this is Chris Wood's next big bet in India

AU Small Finance Bank will be part of GREED & fear's long-only India portfolio. The investment will be paid for by removing the investment in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS).

