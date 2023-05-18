Newsletter | AWS to invest $12.7B into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030; How large language models work? & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Tata Motors becomes the second company after Reliance Industries to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark

Tata Motors had on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, bolstered by strong India demand and better supplies at its luxury car unit — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). In the process, the auto major has also become the first company from the Tata Group, and the second private company, to hit the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.

Currently, there are only seven firms that boast of quarterly revenues of over Rs 1 lakh crore in listed space, with five of them are being controlled by the state.

Kiren Rijiju is no longer Union law minister

Kiren Rijiju is no longer the Minister of Law. Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Rijiju to become the new law minister in India, Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Thursday. Meghwal will now be in-charge of the law ministry, along with his existing portfolios. Meanwhile, Rijiju has be allotted the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Netflix says ad supported plan has nearly 5 million monthly active users

Netflix Inc's recently launched ad-supported tier reaches nearly 5 million active users per month, executives said on Wednesday in a pitch that emphasized the breadth of its programming to potential advertisers.

The streaming video pioneer launched a $7-per-month option with commercials last November in 12 markets, including the U.S., as an alternative to ad-free plans that start at $10 a month. It was designed to attract more customers and add a new revenue stream as competition for online viewers intensified.

Amazon Web Services to invest $12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030

On May 18, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crores (US $12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in India. This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crores (US $23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

This planned investment in data center infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year.

ChatGPT is based on GPT-3, a language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text. Here's a look at Large Language Models and how they work 👇

World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India

Telecomm users are now experiencing ten times the throughput, ensuring faster data speeds and enhancing the overall user experience. These ground-breaking 5G enhancements hold the potential to redefine IoT device performance and connectivity. As a result, the number of connected devices is predicted to soar from the current 700 million to a staggering 3.2 billion by 2023.

Writes Karthick Jonagadla, Founder & CEO, Quantace Research.

Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

Several lenders across the country have linked their Rupay credit card to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. This move is expected to simplify customers’ utilisation of credit by leveraging the flexibility that UPI has to offer. While this may look like a game changer for the digital payment system, the key question that arises is will this tempt users to splurge more and come in the way of their financial discipline?

Credit cards work on a deferred payment basis, which means customers can use the product or service now and pay for it later. Linking credit cards to the UPI is an added advantage for users who prefer UPI over swiping their debit and credit cards.

Baroda BNP Paribas MF launches 'Value Fund' — NFO to close on May 31

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a value investment strategy. The new fund offer (NFO) will close for subscription on May 31, 2023. The fund aims at creating wealth for the long-term investors.

This will be managed by Shiv Chanani (Senior Fund Manager) who comes with over 21 years of experience, and the performance will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Index.

Sustainability platform StepChange aims to develop India-specific emission models, says CEO

StepChange, a corporate sustainability platform, has raised $4 million in seed funding in a round led by Beenext and Global Founders Capital. Other investors included the likes of Antler and Speciale Invest.

The funds raised will be directed towards enhancing StepChange's region-specific carbon accounting models, driving product development, and accelerating growth in India and key international markets. StepChange Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Jain said the company is looking to build India-specific emission models going ahead.

Wild weekend away: A guide to exploring the Himalayan paradise of Sonamarg

Sonamarg, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in northern India is a picturesque mountain village known for its natural beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and extreme adventure. With stunning views of the Himalayas, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Sonamarg is the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Here's a guide to help you make the most of Sonamarg in 36 hours.

