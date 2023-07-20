Newsletter | Apple tests its own version of ChatGPT; How to save tax on long-term capital gains on sale of property, shares and more

From the Raigad landslide to Netflix ending password sharing in India, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#LatestRead⚡

Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after landslide in Raigad kills 5

A landslide was reported in Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district early Thursday. While 22 people have been rescued, many are still feared to be trapped. The NDRF is on the spot to carry out the rescue operation. Meanwhile, all schools will be shut in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg amid heavy rainfall alert. The IMD has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra today. Amid the warning, waterlogging was reported in several parts of the state.

#TechTalks 📱

Netflix ends password sharing in India, check all the details here

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India," stated Netflix in an official announcement.

Apple tests its own version of ChatGPT, develops generative AI tools to challenge OpenAI

The iPhone maker has built its own framework to create large language models — the AI-based systems at the heart of new offerings like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard — people with knowledge of the efforts told Bloomberg. With that foundation, known as “Ajax,” Apple also has created a chatbot service that some engineers call “Apple GPT.”

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Wholsum Foods aims to achieve revenue of Rs 500 crore within next few years

Wholsum Foods (Slurrp Farm and Millé), led by its founder Meghana Narayan, is setting ambitious targets to achieve revenues of Rs 500 crore in the coming years . One of Wholsum Foods' flagship brands, Slurrp Farm, has been experiencing remarkable growth, with revenues reaching Rs 100 crore with a staggering growth rate of nearly 200 percent over the past three years.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Meghana Narayan shared the company's vision of reaching out to a massive audience, aiming to impact the lives of 100 million people within the next decade. Additionally, Wholsum Foods is determined to achieve profitability within the next two and a half years.

Factors.ai raises $3.6 million in pre-Series A funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners

High-profile angel investors Sendoso’s Kris Rudeegraap, Seismic’s Krish Mantripragada and Whatflix’s Khadim Batti also participated in this round.

Dunzo further defers payment of June salaries, shifts deadline to late August or early September

Dunzo had also secured funding worth $75 million and both moves were targeted at the delivery platform turning profitable before its initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.

#PersonalFinance💰

How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares

To overcome tax liabilities and promote investment in the real estate sector, the Income Tax Act introduced Section 54 and Section 54F. This provision alleviates the tax burden on individuals' gains from selling a property, listed/unlisted shares etc., fostering economic growth. In the realm of investments and financial planning, understanding the intricacies of long-term capital gains and their taxation is paramount.

Tax dept issues clarification on NRI's inoperative PAN card, shares update on ITR filing

#ExpertEdge 💡

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

From the astronauts preparing for their mission to the rocket launching to those first bootprints on the moon’s surface—Apollo 11 had opened a new chapter in space exploration. The space age was at an infancy at the time of the first moon landing.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🌴

Discover tranquillity: 8 stunning destinations for introverts

Amid the clamour of bustling tourist hotspots, seeking solace in quiet solitude can be a daunting task. Fortunately, the world brims with hidden gems, patiently waiting to be discoverd by those in need of peace and tranquillity. Join us on a journey through the serene landscapes and peaceful retreats, tailored for introverts seeking to get some respite from the daily grind.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

