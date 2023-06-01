Newsletter | Alternatives emerge as people seek to exchange Rs 2000 notes; K Krithivasan takes over as CEO-MD of TCS & more

From the emergence of alternatives to exchanging Rs 2000 notes to the change of guard at TCS, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead ⚡

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: Alternatives emerge as people seek to exchange cash, says Axis Bank MD

It has been over a week since the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, and individuals have been exploring various avenues to utilize these notes beyond visiting banks for exchanges. E-commerce deals, fuel stations, supermarkets, and even gold purchases have become alternative channels for utilizing the notes.

Amitabh Chaudhry, the Managing Director of Axis Bank, acknowledged the speculation that people are resorting to non-banking means to recycle their Rs 2,000 notes. He mentioned that it remains to be seen how this practice will impact the overall system in due course.

#JobsMarket👩💻

Hundreds of Amazon employees protest company's climate impact, return-to-office mandate

The protest came a week after Amazon's annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect returning workers to the office three days per week. Previously, team leaders were allowed to determine how their charges worked.

1 in 4 Gen Zs use ChatGPT to craft resumes, cover letters — is that all good

In a world where technological advancements are transforming every aspect of our lives, the class of 2023 is taking a seemingly bold step towards securing their dream jobs.

With economic uncertainty and shifting aspirations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these new graduates are turning to the latest trend — leveraging AI language models like ChatGPT to gain a competitive edge. However, while some hail this approach as a game-changer, others warn of potential pitfalls that could shatter their career aspirations.

Tiger Global-backed Mensa Brands cuts jobs at vertical it recently acquired from Times Internet

Denying media reports of sackings at Mensa Brands topping 200 jobs, the company’s spokesperson said, “To enhance efficiency post-integration, we restructured some teams that impacted a few positions. This activity affected less than 30 team members in ILN and there have been no layoffs in other parts of Mensa.”

'You are warned ...' | TCS in a memo to employees who broke work from office rule

The Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent memos to employees who violated the 'work from office' mandate. Earlier TCS had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said disciplinary actions will be taken if employees fail to adhere to the assigned work roster.

"You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect," reads the memo according to a report by TOI.

#TechTalks 📱

TCS welcomes new CEO and MD – K Krithivasan: A look at the road ahead

K Krithivasan is a TCS veteran — one could call him a lifer just like his predecessors. He joined in 1989 and has been with the company for the last 34 years.

EU tech chief aims to draft code of conduct on AI within weeks

Policymakers and many in the industry have expressed concern about AI, particularly content-creating generative AI such as ChatGPT, with some equating it to the risks posed by pandemics or nuclear war.

#InDepth 🔎

#ExpertEdge 💡

A legal expert's take on why novel heated tobacco products should be regulated under COTPA

All tobacco products in India are regulated under a special tobacco control law i.e., ‘The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003’ (COTPA). But, “Heated Tobacco Products” (HTPs)] were banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 (“ENDS Act”).

So, the ban is arbitrary, opaque, not based on any intelligible criteria and hence, suffers from patent illegality and/or error apparent on the face of the decision, writes Krishna Sarma, Managing Partner, Corporate Law Group.

#Featured ⭐

How smoking habits affect insurance premiums

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to have policies to reduce tobacco consumption. While tobacco is considered one of the most severe public health hazards worldwide, smoking habits can also take a blow on ones finances, especially when it comes to insurance.

As per the terms and conditions of the insurers, the policy premium of one who consumes tobacco is much higher than that of a non-smoker. The primary reason being the chances of early death are comparatively higher for them.

#CNBCTV18NextGen 🔥

From dream to reality: Aussie marketing manager introduces 'Bare Minimum Mondays' for a stress-free start to work week

Imagine starting your Monday with a leisurely cup of coffee, free from the chaos of the workweek. No stressful commute, no endless meetings—just the freedom to work at your own pace and prioritize self-care. It may sound like a dream, but for one marketing manager in Adelaide, Australia, it's a reality.

Caitlin Winter, a 31-year-old marketing manager at Neora, has introduced a unique concept called "Bare Minimum Mondays" into her workplace , formalising a trend that embraces minimal work on Mondays. Winter has fearlessly transformed the Monday blues by revolutionising her team's approach to the start of the workweek with #BareMinimumMondays.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

