Newsletter | Alternatives emerge as people seek to exchange Rs 2000 notes; K Krithivasan takes over as CEO-MD of TCS & more

From the emergence of alternatives to exchanging Rs 2000 notes to the change of guard at TCS, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: Alternatives emerge as people seek to exchange cash, says Axis Bank MD
It has been over a week since the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, and individuals have been exploring various avenues to utilize these notes beyond visiting banks for exchanges. E-commerce deals, fuel stations, supermarkets, and even gold purchases have become alternative channels for utilizing the notes.