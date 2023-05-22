English
Newsletter | Almost all Indian employees are looking for a new job; RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation & more

Read Time6 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 22, 2023 12:28:39 PM IST (Published)

From RBI withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation to the Gen Z getting keener on side hustles, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation — but you need not worry
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 19, said it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes will continue to be legal tender.
X