Newsletter | All you need to know about Tesla’s new Indian-origin CFO; Types of insurance frauds & more

From Tesla's new Indian origin CFO to the types of insurance frauds, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#TechTalks👩💻

Nvidia unveils new AI chip configuration designed to speed generative applications

Nvidia announced a new configuration on Tuesday for its advanced artificial intelligence chips that is designed to speed generative AI applications.

The new version of the Grace Hopper Superchip boosts the amount of high-bandwidth memory, which will give the design the capacity to power larger AI models, according to Nvidia’s vice president of hyperscale and HPC, Ian Buck.

The configuration is optimised to perform AI inference functions that effectively power generative AI applications such as ChatGPT.

Google fails to end $5 billion consumer privacy lawsuit

A U.S. judge rejected Google’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it invaded the privacy of millions of people by secretly tracking their internet use.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Monday said she could not find that users consented to letting Google collect information about what they viewed online because the Alphabet unit never explicitly told them it would.

David Boies, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in the proposed $5 billion class action, called the decision "an important step in protecting the privacy interests of millions of Americans."

#StartupWorld📈

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of the e-commerce furniture and home goods platform Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday, August 7, night.

Ashish Shah, the other co-founder of Pepperfry, in a tweet on Tuesday morning said, "Extremely devastatd to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."

The company, in a statement, mourned the death of its CEO, "The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, and customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping our journey. At this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ambareesh’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them and stand by them in their moment of grief," it said.

Mihira AI to elevate Indian storytellers, to support 200+ artists, says CEO

Former head of Intel's accelerated computing systems and graphics business Raja Koduri, who recently quit the company has announced the launch of his new generative AI startup Mihira AI. Through this new venture, he aims to democratise access to sophisticated hardware and AI tools for artists, especially in India.

Raja Koduri, Founder & CEO of Mihira AI said, “We want to build a platform for storytellers, and particularly storytellers here in India, and it is a hardware, software and services platform.”

#Indepth🔎

Things to know about Tesla’s new Indian-origin CFO

#PersonalFinance💰

Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?

The country has seen a steady increase in home loan interest rates and this has sent ripples through the real estate market and left borrowers pondering over their options. The rates were increased in response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) repo rate rise due to inflationary pressures and an evolving global economic landscape. However, it is important to note that the bottom for home loan rates now have fallen.

"We had gone from 6.50 percent to 9.00 percent rapidly and now we’re at 8.40 percent while the repo is at 6.50 percent. The lowest spread has fallen to 1.90 percent for the eligible borrower," Pankaj Bansal, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at BankBazaar.com, told CNBC-TV18.com.

Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them

A 49-year-old man allegedly lost Rs 2.24 crore to insurance fraud in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. In his complaint to the police, the resident of Kamothe, near Mumbai, said he lost the money over three years to a person who claimed to be from the insurance regulator's Integrated Grievance Management System, earlier known as IGMS.

Well, this is not the first case when an individual lost his money to someone posing as an insurance agent. In recent years, India has witnessed a concerning rise in insurance fraud cases. This uptick in fraudulent activities within the insurance sector has raised significant concerns among industry stakeholders, law enforcement, and consumers alike.

A day after Elon Musk announced that his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed, the Meta CEO has responded, saying he is “ready” & awaiting confirmation on the date.

#TravelwithCNBCTV18🌴

Hidden weekend getaways near Delhi that can help you relax and rejuvenate

Escape the bustling city life and explore the untouched beauty of these under-the-radar destinations near Delhi. Discover serene landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and clean mountain air as you embark on a restful getaway in the lap of nature. These hidden gems promise an enchanting experience away from the usual tourist spots.

