Newsletter | 3 Indian startups that made it to WEF’s tech pioneers 2023 cohort; Navigating financial landscape to achieve your goals & more

From details on ITC's hotel business demerger to the 3 Indian startups that made it to WEF’s tech pioneers 2023 cohort, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
From details on ITC's hotel business demerger to the 3 Indian startups that made it to WEF’s tech pioneers 2023 cohort, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
Demystifying risk and return: Navigating the financial landscape to achieve your goals
When it comes to investing in the financial markets, there are two key factors that every investor must consider: risk and return. These two concepts are intertwined and play a crucial role in determining the success of your investment journey. As an Indian mutual fund investor, understanding the dynamics of risk and return becomes even more important, considering the diverse range of investment options available in the country's financial landscape. In this article, we aim to demystify these concepts and provide you with insights to help you navigate the financial landscape and achieve your investment goals.
From royalty payout to zero debt: More details on ITC's hotel business demerger
In an investor call held after the demerger of the hotel business was announced, ITC Ltd. said that they chose to own 40 percent in the new entity instead of a vertical split, to provide strategic support and synergies to the same.
On Monday, ITC's board gave an in-principle approval for the demerger of the hotel business, confirming CNBC-TV18's July 5 newsbreak. As per the scheme of arrangement, the company will hold a stake of close to 40 percent in the new entity, while the remaining 60 percent will be held by the company's shareholders, proportionate to their shareholding in the company.
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Modak Sagar Lake overflows, schools shut in Thane and Palghar as waterlogging hits streets
Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed the state on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that considering the heavy rainfall since early morning, the IMD will review the situation and change the alert accordingly.
An orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges have been shut in Palghar. Holiday has also been declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the Thane district.
Semicon India 2023 Live | AMD to invest $400 million in India over next five years, says CTO
Semicon India 2023 is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event today, July 28, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Global stalwarts to share perspectives on emerging opportunities in India
Global stalwarts in semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, and assembling, will gather at Semicon India 2023 to share their perspectives on emerging opportunities in India.
Disney's Hotstar India streaming service plans to limit account sharing: Sources
Walt Disney’s India streaming service plans to start enforcing a policy of allowing its premium users to login from only four devices, an effort aimed at limiting password sharing in a key market, two sources with direct knowledge said.
Disney’s plan comes just as streaming rival Netflix in May started telling subscribers in more than 100 countries they will need to pay more to share the service with people outside their household. In India, a premium account of Disney+ Hotstar streaming service still allows logins on as many as 10 devices, even though its website currently says "number of devices that can be logged in" is four.
Samsung announces India pricing for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 with exclusive benefits
Hours after Samsung's launch of its 5th Gen foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 — the pricing for the Indian market was announced with a deal sweetener for early adopters.
For India, one of Samsung's fastest growing markets in terms of smartphones, the company has announced a mix of upgrade bonus, cashbacks and EMI options. Samsung hopes that this would turn initial excitement into purchases by potential customers.
Dairy Milk unleashes the power of AI for it's new campaign
As an advertising enthusiast, I've always been captivated by campaigns that touch hearts and ignite emotions. But when I stumbled upon Cadbury Celebrations' latest brainchild, my excitement soared to new heights! Just imagine, creating unique and personalised birthday songs for our loved ones – it sounded like pure magic!
In a world of 8 billion individuals, each with their own quirks and charms, we've all sung the same old birthday song at least a thousand times. But Cadbury Celebrations has embarked on a daring journey to transform this mundane tradition into something extraordinary and deeply personal.
Three Indian startups that made it to World Economic Forum’s tech pioneers 2023 cohort
Each year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) convenes a gathering of 100 promising startups, dedicated to fostering a global network for pioneering and innovative entrepreneurship.
Originating two decades ago, this community proudly boasts an impressive array of alumni that includes some of the world's most prominent tech giants, from Google and Airbnb to Wikipedia and Spotify.
In this edition of Young Turks, CNBC TV18 casts a spotlight on three Indian startups—Giftolexia, Next Big Innovation Labs, and Blue Sky Analytics—that have achieved the prestigious distinction of being listed among this year's tech pioneers.
Kriti Sanon launches her own D2C skincare brand 'Hyphen'
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined hands with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, to launch Hyphen, a new skincare brand that aims to provide simplified and realistic skincare solutions.
Sanon's role as a co-founder goes beyond just being an investor. She is also the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and actively participates in various aspects of the brand, including product formulation, research, design, testing and customer satisfaction. Hyphen has launched three daily products priced between Rs 450 and Rs 650. The brand claims to be available in 18,000 pin codes from the very first day.
10 hottest party destinations in the world: These cities offer the best nightlife and music festivals
When it comes to nightlife and partying, some cities around the world truly know how to throw an unforgettable bash. From lively nightclubs and pulsating music to a vibrant atmosphere that never sleeps, these party destinations have gained recognition globally for their eclectic nightlife.
It doesn't matter if you're looking to dance from dusk to dawn, or want to experience unique parties, or are just a traveller eager to explore after-dark scenes, these top 10 party cities will provide you with best experience that will compel you to return for more.
