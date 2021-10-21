News wrap Oct 21: India hits COVID vaccine century; bitcoin at lifetime high; DA hiked 3%; Trump's social media network and more

India scripted history on Thursday by accomplishing the important milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. Meanwhile, Dr NK Arora said vaccination for healthy children is likely to start in the first quarter of 2022. The Union Cabinet has approved a dearness allowance hike of 3 percent for central government employees. On the global front, former US President Donald Trump will launch a new social media network whereas Russia is mulling replacing the greenback with not just traditional fiat currencies, but also digital assets. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

High energy prices could undermine global economic recovery

If the prices of energy keep rising and passing these unprecedented levels, they will impact even undermine economic recovery, Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas told CNBC-TV18. Read more

Dearness Allowance hiked by 3%

Dearness Allowance (DA) has been hiked 3 percent for the central government employees with effect from July 1, 2021. Read more

'No festive cheer for passenger vehicles'

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said while demand for vehicles is high, dealers are running short of vehicles to supply, causing dissatisfacting among consumers. FADA said it is the worst ever festive deason for a dealer. Read more

MARKETS

Unlocking cinema stocks: Experts suggest fresh targets

With theatres in Maharashtra opening this week, market gurus see more legs to the rally in cinema stocks. Stocks like PVR and INOX Leisure have risen over 30 and 40 percent, respectively in the past three months. Dig deeper

Bitcoin at lifetime high

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency, surged past the $67,000 levels late-Wednesday for the first time since its inception as investor confidence rose after the crypto went mainstream in the United States. Read more

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in TaMo DVR

Big Bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in Tata Motors Differential Voting Rights (DVR) in the second quarter of FY22. He held a 3.93 percent stake as of September 30. Read more

INDIA

India hits 100-crore vaccination mark

India has achieved an important milestone on Thursday of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. It took 278 days to accomplish the target. Read more

Aryan Khan’s judicial custody extended till Oct 30; NCB likely to call Ananya Panday again

A special NDPS court has extended Aryan Khan’s judicial custody till October 30, even as his bail plea is expected to come up before Bombay High Court on October 26. Earlier in the day, actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the NCB. Read more

Vaccinations for healthy children to begin from first quarter of 2022: Dr NK Arora

Dr NK Arora, Head of Technical Advisory Group on Vaccines and Head of Operations Research at the National COVID-19 Task Force said vaccination for healthy children is likely to start somewhere in the first quarter of 2022, while children with co-morbid conditions are likely to be on the priority list. Read more

WORLD

Donald Trump's social media platform TRUTH Social to fight 'tyranny of Big Tech'

Former US President Donald Trump will launch a new social media network -- TRUTH Social -- in a bid to take on the likes of Facebook and Twitter that banned him from their platforms earlier this year. Read more

Russia to de-dollarise economy, eyes crypto; what could this mean?

Russia may replace the greenback with 'some digital assets' alongside other currencies in the long term in a bid to cut risks posed by US sanctions, a minister said. Read more

US consumer watchdog to query tech giants over financial data

The US consumer watchdog is expected this week to query tech giants including Facebook, Amazon and Google on how they handle consumer financial data as part of a broader effort to boost consumer protection and financial sector competition, according to a report. Read more

YOU & I

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?

Newer variants of coronavirus can keep emerging as long as virus that caused the pandemic keeps infecting people. But that doesn't mean the new vairant would be as virulent or dangerous. Read more

Amazon Prime subscription plan rates to be raised soon

Amazon has announced its plans to increase the cost of Amazon Prime membership in India by 50 percent. Due to the hike, the annual subscription will be available for Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 999. Read more

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 11 series; to be unveiled on October 28