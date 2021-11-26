News Wrap Nov 26: Bloodbath on D-Street; RBI maintains status quo; 'more transmissible' COVID variant and more

Logging the worst day since April, Indian benchmark indices plunged nearly three percent on Friday tracking heavy sell-off across global markets amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in South Africa. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the rules for the ownership and corporate structure of private banks in the country. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow scheduled international flights to resume operations in December. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day
ECONOMY
RBI announces new norms for banks
Bank promoters can hold up to 26 percent stake in long-term, higher from 15 percent currently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Friday. It also announced banks can collapse the non-operative financial holding company structure if they do not have other group entities. Read more
Corporates can't own banks, indicates RBI
RBI has released the rules for ownership and corporate structure of private banks in India. While it has accepted most recommendations the Internal Working Group (IWG) made, it did not accept the most controversial one: corporates and large industrial houses be allowed as promoters of banks. Read more
Federal Bank wanted to buyout Spandana Spoorthy, says Padmaja Reddy
Padmaja Reddy, the founder and former MD of Federal Bank told CNBC-TV18 that Federal Bank wanted to buy out Spandana Spoorthy, but didn't because Kedaara Capital favoured Axis Bank. Read more
MARKETS
Bloodbath on D-Street; Sensex plunges 1,680 points
It was a black Friday for stock markets today as the indices plunged nearly three percent, logging the biggest-single day loss since early April. Sensex tanked over 1,687 points and Nifty lost 500 points amid concerns that the new coronavirus variant will dampen the economic recovery. Read more
Hotel, airline, cinema stocks take hit
Major indices, including hotel, airline, cinema stocks suffered sharp losses Friday. Hotel stocks like Chalet, Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels, and others slipped between 3 to 14 percent lower. Restaruant stocks like Burger Kind and Coffee Day were down between 3 to 7 percent. PVR and Inox Leisure shares also fell nearly 10 percent in the session. Read more
Latent View shares tipsy-topsy in trade
The recently listed Latent View Analytics shares fell over 4 percent Friday after rising as much as 20 percent in early trade. The stock has received an overwhelming response from the investors so far as it debuted at a nearly 170 percent premium over the issue price. Read more
INDIA
New COVID variant appears to be more transmissible: Dr Shashank Joshi
Dr Shashank Joshi, Member, Maharashtra COVID Task Force, said the new COVID-19 variant is a very rapidly transmissible strain. It has a particular cluster of mutations near the cleavage site called furin, which makes the virus more transmissible, he said. Read more
Unemployment remains urban Indians' biggest worry in November 2021: Survey
Forty-four percent of Indians were concerned about unemployment, with financial and political corruption bothering 29 percent. The coronavirus troubled 28 percent of Indians, a survey has found. Read more
India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15
Ahead of the holiday season, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow scheduled international flights to resume operations from December 15. Read more
INTERNATIONAL
WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new COVID variant
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new COVID-19 variant, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". Read more
Israel warns of 'emergency' after detecting first case of new COVID variant
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel is "on the threshold of an emergency situation on Friday after authorities detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveller who returned from Malawi. Read more
Buy Bitcoin, it is the new gold, says Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego
Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to buy Bitcoin, saying it is the new gold. He also slammed the Federal Reserve for the creation of 'fake money'. Read more
YOU & I
Blockchain beyond cryptos
Blockchain has many real-world applications besides powering cryptocurrencies. Recently, RBI Governor Shakikanta Das had said while cryptos are a serious concerns, the decade-old blockchain tech can grow even without the currency. Here are some uses of blockchain.
Why health insurance is a must-have for elderly parents?
If you are looking for a health insurance plan for your elderly parents but not sure how to navigate your way through it, here are some factors to weigh in. Dig deeper
