News Wrap Nov 26: Bloodbath on D-Street; RBI maintains status quo; 'more transmissible' COVID variant and more

Logging the worst day since April, Indian benchmark indices plunged nearly three percent on Friday tracking heavy sell-off across global markets amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in South Africa. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the rules for the ownership and corporate structure of private banks in the country. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow scheduled international flights to resume operations in December. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

RBI announces new norms for banks

Bank promoters can hold up to 26 percent stake in long-term, higher from 15 percent currently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Friday. It also announced banks can collapse the non-operative financial holding company structure if they do not have other group entities. Read more

Corporates can't own banks, indicates RBI

RBI has released the rules for ownership and corporate structure of private banks in India. While it has accepted most recommendations the Internal Working Group (IWG) made, it did not accept the most controversial one: corporates and large industrial houses be allowed as promoters of banks. Read more

Federal Bank wanted to buyout Spandana Spoorthy, says Padmaja Reddy

Padmaja Reddy, the founder and former MD of Federal Bank told CNBC-TV18 that Federal Bank wanted to buy out Spandana Spoorthy, but didn't because Kedaara Capital favoured Axis Bank. Read more

MARKETS

Bloodbath on D-Street; Sensex plunges 1,680 points

It was a black Friday for stock markets today as the indices plunged nearly three percent, logging the biggest-single day loss since early April. Sensex tanked over 1,687 points and Nifty lost 500 points amid concerns that the new coronavirus variant will dampen the economic recovery. Read more

Hotel, airline, cinema stocks take hit

Major indices, including hotel, airline, cinema stocks suffered sharp losses Friday. Hotel stocks like Chalet, Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels, and others slipped between 3 to 14 percent lower. Restaruant stocks like Burger Kind and Coffee Day were down between 3 to 7 percent. PVR and Inox Leisure shares also fell nearly 10 percent in the session. Read more

Latent View shares tipsy-topsy in trade

The recently listed Latent View Analytics shares fell over 4 percent Friday after rising as much as 20 percent in early trade. The stock has received an overwhelming response from the investors so far as it debuted at a nearly 170 percent premium over the issue price. Read more

INDIA

New COVID variant appears to be more transmissible: Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr Shashank Joshi, Member, Maharashtra COVID Task Force, said the new COVID-19 variant is a very rapidly transmissible strain. It has a particular cluster of mutations near the cleavage site called furin, which makes the virus more transmissible, he said. Read more

Unemployment remains urban Indians' biggest worry in November 2021: Survey

Forty-four percent of Indians were concerned about unemployment, with financial and political corruption bothering 29 percent. The coronavirus troubled 28 percent of Indians, a survey has found. Read more

India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15

Ahead of the holiday season, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow scheduled international flights to resume operations from December 15. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new COVID variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new COVID-19 variant, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". Read more

Israel warns of 'emergency' after detecting first case of new COVID variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel is "on the threshold of an emergency situation on Friday after authorities detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveller who returned from Malawi. Read more

Buy Bitcoin, it is the new gold, says Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to buy Bitcoin, saying it is the new gold. He also slammed the Federal Reserve for the creation of 'fake money'. Read more

YOU & I

Blockchain beyond cryptos

Blockchain has many real-world applications besides powering cryptocurrencies. Recently, RBI Governor Shakikanta Das had said while cryptos are a serious concerns, the decade-old blockchain tech can grow even without the currency. Here are some uses of blockchain

