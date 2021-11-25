News wrap Nov 25: India has more women than men; cryptocurrencies won't be legal tender; Latent View at 3x of IPO price and more

For the first time, since the National Family and Health Surveys began in 1992, the population of women in India is reported to be more than that of men. TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary, has made it clear crypto will not be legal tender by any means. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank fell for the first time in four months. On the health front, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Huge has said a third COVID-19 wave is unlikely to hit India. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/FINANCE

Unsure if BPCL divestment will conclude in FY22, says Fin Secy

TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary said is unsure if the divestment of maharatna Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will take place in FY22. "There is a good chance," he said adding "we are not likely to fully achieve divestment target" this fiscal. Read more

Cryptocurrencies won't be legal tender, says Fin Secy

Speaking about cryptocurrencies, Finance Secretary Somanthan said, "one thing I can say very clearly is that crypto will not be legal tender by any means." He added gold, silver, or alcohol are not legal tender and cryptos won't be either. Read more

RBI’s new norms could lead to spike in NPAs for NBFCs: ICRA

The Reserve Bank of India's revision of bad loan recognition and upgradation norms could bring a sharp spike in the non-performing assets (NPAs) for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the country. Credit rating agency ICRA estimates that the new norms could take NBFC NPAs up by 160-180 bps. Read more

MARKETS

Bank Nifty falls first time in 4 months

Nifty Bank is on track to finish the November futures & options series over five percent lower, registering the first fall in four months. The fall mirrors the decline in benchmark indices. Dig deeper

Reliance Industries shares surge 6%

The shares of Reliance Industries surged over 6 percent Thursday as the company announced a scheme to transfer Gasification Undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary. The shares closed at Rs 2,501 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Dig deeper

Latent View Analytics at 3x of IPO price

Shares of Latent View Analytics surged over 20 percent Thursday, taking the stock over 3 times higher than its IPO price. The stock has emerged as the third-best debutant this year. Dig deeper

INDIA

For first time, India has more women than men: NFHS survey

The National Family and Health Survey (NFHS), in its latest report, has indicated a major shift in India's demography. For the first time since these surveys began in 1992, the population of women in the country is reported to be more than that of men. Read for details

Huge third COVID-19 wave unlikely to hit India; no need for boosters, says AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria

A third Covid-19 wave of a magnitude comparable to the first two is unlikely to hit India, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said as he underlined that absence of surge in cases at the moment. He suggested that vaccines are still protecting against the virus and there is no need for a booster dose for now. Read more

Delhi to resume schools, colleges from November 29 as air quality improves

The Delhi government has decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29 in view of an "improvement" in the air quality. More details here

WORLD

Violence against women a threat to economic development: IMF report

A sharp uptick in gender violence is yet another of COVID-19's side effects. In the short term, the abused women are likely to be less productive, while in the long run, there will be a drop in the number of working women, an IMF report said. Read more

EU to recommend 9-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine for travel

The European Union (EU) will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccines for travel into the bloc and also give priority to vaccinated travellers, a report said. The news comes on the heels of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommending booster doses for adults. Read more

YOU & I

The stigma around therapy continues

Five years ago today, Dear, Zindagi was released, starring Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan. It was the first major Hindi film to feature someone struggling with mental health in regular light. But five years hence, the stigma around mental health continues in the country. Read more

