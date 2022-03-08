News wrap March 8: RBI launches UPI123Pay; gold prices surpass Rs 54,000; India to resume international flights from March 27

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched UPI123Pay which will digitally empower millions across the country and the UPI 24*7 helpline will build trust in the UPI digital payment ecosystem. Meanwhile, gold prices hit a new high on the Indian commodities exchange, MCX, surpassing the Rs 54,000 level. Also, keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, India will resume scheduled international flights from March 27, 2022.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

RBI Guv launches UPI for feature phones UPI123Pay, 24*7 helpline for digital payments DigiSaathi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) UPI123Pay for feature phones which will help achieve financial inclusion initiative. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also launched a 24X7 helpline for digital payments platform DigiSaathi.

Rural demand unlikely to worsen further; will take calibrated price hikes: Godrej Consumer

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sameer Shah, CFO, Godrej Consumer Products, said that the company will continue to take calibrated price hikes. Shah also expects rural demand to remain intact, even if it gets a little impacted in the short-term.

Economists expect RBI rate hike in Oct; petrol demand moderation unlikely

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist at Citi expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates in October. According to him, RBI could go through with the price rise unless it starts becoming generalised.

MARKET

Gold trades above Rs 54,000, silver prices rise over 2% as Russia-Ukraine war continues

MCX Gold April contract was trading at a 19-month high of Rs 54,190 as the investors rush for the safe-haven investments due to the uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine war. The yellow metal has increased 12.67 percent year-to-date on MCX.

HDFC twins, HDFC Life off 52-week lows; should investors buy group stocks now?

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), HDFC Bank and HDFC Life Insurance shares made their way back above the flatline after hitting 52-week lows on Tuesday. Here's what analysts suggest investors should do now.

Nifty50 reclaims 16,000, halts 4-day losing streak helped by financial, IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday, halting a losing streak that lasted four back-to-back trading sessions, helped by strength in financial and IT stocks. However, weakness in metal and select oil & gas stocks played spoilsport.

INDIA

Regular international flight operation to resume from March 27: Ministry of civil aviation

India will resume scheduled international flights from March 27, 2022, after the coronavirus-induced suspension, the union aviation ministry informed on Tuesday.

CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR; Petrol, diesel price increase on wait-and-watch mode

CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to Rs 57.51 per kg from Rs 56.51, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Apart from Delhi, CNG will be Re 1 per kg more expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

New Chennai mayor is a 28-year-old woman, but fight for gender representation is far from over

Chennai got only its third female mayor in 334 years. However, when 28-year-old Priya Rajan took the oath of office, she not only became one of few female mayors in the city's centuries-old corporation, but also the first Dalit to hold office.

WORLD

Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.

Refugees from Ukraine hit 2 million; people flee embattled cities

Buses packed with people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine left two embattled cities along safe corridors on Tuesday, while officials said the exodus of refugees from the country reached 2 million.

Second Russian general killed in war, says Ukraine

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion.

YOU & I

Home loans: 5 banks that are offering the lowest interest rates

The interest rates in India are at a record low, making it an ideal time to apply for home loans. However, home loans are a long-term liability, therefore it is important to be thorough with your research and make the right decision at the right time to avail maximum benefits.

Does your life insurance cover death due to war? All you need to know

While life insurance companies are clear that death claims due to war will be accepted, some policies list wars as an exclusion. It is advisable to carefully go through the fine print and terms and conditions of your policy.

Your new vehicle may cost you more soon; here's why