News wrap March 7: Exit polls indicate BJP retaining UP; Nifty gives up 15,900; CBI says ex-NSE CEO refuses to recognise Anand Subramanian

Early exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is headed for a historic second term in Uttar Pradesh with clear majority. Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses for the fourth day in a row as both Sensex and Nifty trimmed some of the day's losses after falling more than three percent during the session. Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Subramanian refused to recognise Anand Subramanian even as there are at least 2,500 e-mails exchanged between them, CBI told the court.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Equalisation levy is my sovereign right, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday the government has had quite a lot of discussions on the equalisation levy and the country’s right to tax economic activities generated in the country is "absolutely established". Read more

NSE co-location scam: Chitra Subramanian refused to recognise Anand Subramanian, says CBI

At least 2,500 e-mails were exchanged between Chitra Subramanian and Anand Subramanian, she still said that she doesn't know him, CBI told the court. Chitra was confronted with Anand Subramanian on March 6, before her arrest. Read more

Exports of agri, processed food up 23% in April-January

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose over 23 percent to $19.7 billion during April-January 2021-22 as compared to the year-ago period's, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Read more

MARKET

Sensex sinks 1,491 pts, Nifty gives up 15,900

Both Sensex and Nifty50 are now about 15 percent off their all-time highs. Investors lost more than Rs 5 lakh crore in wealth on Monday as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 241.2 lakh crore, provisional exchange data showed. Dig deeper

Rupee hits all-time low of 77.01 amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

On Friday, the rupee fell by 23 paise to close at 76.17 -- its lowest closing level since December 15, 2021. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 76.85 against the American currency but lost ground and settled for the day at a record low of 77.01, down 84 paise from the previous close. Read more

Deals in NSE shares up sharply in Feb; FIIs sellers at average price Rs 2,210/share

Foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers in shares of the National Stock Exchange in February as well, according to share transfer data available on the NSE website. There was a sharp rise in both the number of transactions as well as the volume of shares. Check details

INDIA

UP Exit Poll Results: Early exit polls indicate BJP retaining Uttar Pradesh with clear margin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have cleared the test in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 as some early exit polls have predicted the party to retain the country’s most populous state. Read more

Punjab Exit Polls: AAP to win by landslide, Congress a distant second; BJP-led alliance to get fewest seats

As polling for the 2022 Assembly Elections in Punjab concludes, exit polls predicted a landslide win for the Aam Aadmi Party, with the Congress a distant second. Check details

Nawab Malik remanded in judicial custody till March 21 in money laundering probe

A special court on Monday remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Read more

WORLD

Mainland China daily local COVID-19 cases at two-year high

Mainland China has logged its highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pressures its stringent policy to curb each outbreak quickly. Read more

Explained: FATF and why UAE has been put on the grey list

UAE has been added to the grey list for 'strategic deficiencies' in countering money laundering in the country. Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan, Yemen are some of the other countries on the list. Read more

Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim

Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. Read more

YOU & I

SBI jobs: 4 vacancies in Mumbai, apply before March 31

Each of these four posts has one vacancy each with either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai as the suggested place of posting. The shortlisted candidates will be selected through interview and CTC negotiation. Check details

How to open SBI tax saving FD scheme online

The SBI Tax Saving FD offers interest rate of 5.5 percent to general customers and 6.3 percent for senior citizens on FDs maturing between 5 and 10 years. The scheme has a lock-in period of 5 years and a 10-year maximum deposit period. Check details

All you need to know about charging your EV at home

Looking to buy an EV but don’t know what you need to charge it at home? Here’s a guide for you. Check details

