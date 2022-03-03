News Wrap March 3: India's exports rise 22% in Feb; Voda Idea board approves Rs 14,500 cr fundraising plan; India represents 0.7% of global COVID cases

India's exports grew by 22 percent in February but imports grew even more sharply at 35 percent led by sharp rise in the crude bill. Meanwhile, the Vodafone Idea board approved the issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to promoters on a preferential basis. At its daily health briefing, the health ministry said though India houses 70 percent of the world's population it represents only 0.7 percent of the current COVID-19 caseload.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

India's exports rise 22%; imports grow at 35% in February

India's exports grew by 22 percent in February. But if you compare it to January, it is lower by about USD 1-1.5 billion. Imports are up 35 percent, it is touching USD 55 billion, that is a worry.

Khaitans’ quit Eveready board post Burman family’s open offer

The Burman family have taken control of batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd as the Khaitan family, which has been in control of the company for 2 decades, have stepped down from the board. Khaitans' holding had fallen from 44 percent to 5 percent in 2 years after the default.

YouTubers contributed Rs 6,800 crore to Indian GDP in 2020: Report

YouTube published a report by Oxford Economics, an independent consulting firm, which revealed that the creator ecosystem of YouTube is generating great economic value and had contributed over Rs 6,800 crore to the Indian economy in 2020 while supporting about 6.84 lakh full-time equivalent jobs.

MARKET

Vodafone Idea board approves Rs 14,500 crore fundraising plan

The Vodafone Idea board has approved the issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to promoters on a preferential basis for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore.

Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech jump over 3; should you buy IT stocks?

Tech stocks rose even as benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 gave up initial gains in a choppy session. Most experts continue to remain bullish on the IT sector in the medium term as other sectors witness relatively sharper correction amid a volatile market situation.

EMs will outperform US equities; good time to buy auto stocks: Envision Capital

Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital, believes emerging markets will outperform US equities, going ahead. Shah believes it is a good time to buy auto stocks. As far as IT is concerned, he explained that if the companies fall 10 percent, it could present a good entry opportunity.

INDIA

India houses 70% world population but has 0.7% of COVID caseload: Govt

The health ministry said though India houses 70 percent of the world's population it represents only 0.7 percent of the current COVID-19 caseload with an average of 11,302 active cases as of the week ending March 1.

Maharashtra records zero COVID-19 death for 1st time since April 2020

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, including 38 caused by the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally of infections to 78,66,924, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,43,706, a health department official said.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: 11 memorable test performances by the 'King'

When Virat Kohli takes the field at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali he will be playing his 100th Test. Kohli will become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests or more.

WORLD

Russian troops enter Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, mayor says

The Black Sea port of Kherson, a southern provincial capital of around 250,000 people, is strategically placed where the Dnipro River flows into the Black Sea and would be the first significant city to fall into Moscow's hands.

World Bank halts all programs in Russia, Belarus with immediate effect

The decision to halt all programs in Russia and Belarus came a day after the leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said they were racing to provide billions of dollars of additional funding to Ukraine in coming weeks and months, warning the war could result in "significant spillovers" to other countries.

Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia

Netflix has reportedly put on hold all future projects and acquisitions from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. According to Variety, the streaming service had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has been postponed.

YOU & I

Personal finance checklist: 6 things to do before March 31

Are you on top of your tax planning and made investments in tax saving instruments? If not, here's how you could go about it. The last date for filing income tax return is round the corner.

Didn’t receive the 10th installment of PM Kisan? Here’s how to file a complaint