News Wrap March 23: India achieves $400 bn goods export target; Novavax gets EUA in India for teenagers; Black box of crashed Chinese plane found

India's merchandise exports hit a record high of USD 400 billion. Calling it an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat milestone', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ambitious target was achieved 9 days ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country. In global news, a black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane has been recovered, rescuers at the site told state-run Xinhua news agency.

India achieves $400 billion goods export target, PM Modi says it is key ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat milestone'

Hailing the country’s success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ journey. Read more

Real estate developers in Maharashtra, NCR consider stopping construction thanks to price rise

Developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have begun contemplating stoppage of all procurements and construction activity, following the recent spike in prices of construction material. Read more

I-T dept conducts search operations at Hero MotoCorp premises, Pawan Munjal's home

The Income Tax department conducted search operations at 25 premises linked to Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, sources told CNBC-TV18. Hero MotoCorp called the searches a "routine inquiry" and said such searches are not uncommon before the end of the financial year. Read more

Ruchi Soya FPO: A look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats

Ruchi Soya is controlled by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved, which owns 98.9 percent in the edible oil maker. The company aims to utilise the proceeds of the public offer to meet its debt obligations and for other corporate purposes. Check details

Market correction still underway; inflation likely to be a concern for earnings: Nepean Capital

The stock market correction that started in October 2021 is not over yet, said Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner of Nepean Capital, on Wednesday, adding that more pain is expected driven by commodity inflation. Read more

Fertiliser stocks fall after government's urea production push

Fertiliser stocks such as Deepak Fertilisers, Coromandel, Chambal Fertilisers, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC) faced selling pressure on Wednesday after the government said it directed urea manufacturing units to maximise production. Read more

Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine gets EUA in India for adolescents

Novavax said on Tuesday that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country. Check details

Tej Pratap demands Lalu's release from jail; targets Nitish Kumar

RJD President Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on March 23 demanded that his father, who was being treated in a Ranchi hospital, from where he was shifted to AIIMs yesterday, be immediately released from jail. Read more

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand chief minister

Bharatiya Janata Party's Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in a ceremony held at Parade Ground in Dehradun in the presence of top leaders from the BJP. Read more

China plane crash: Rescue team recovers one of two black boxes

One of the two black boxes of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed on Monday has been found, rescuers said on Wednesday. The crashed airliner had two black boxes, one in the cockpit and one in the tail to record various data, according to the official media here. Read more

As Expo 2020 ends in a week, here's what happens to buildings and pavilions on site

As the six-month-long Expo 2020 in Dubai will officially come to a close on March 31, the focus has now shifted to the larger-than-life structures at the Expo, and what becomes of them once the event ends. Read more

Taliban disallows girls higher education despite earlier pledges

The unexpected decision to postpone the return of girls going to school in higher levels came late on Tuesday as Afghanistan’s education ministry prepared for the new year opening of school. Read more

Yet to receive ITR refund? Find out why and steps to check status

Many salaried individuals have completed the income tax returns (ITR) filing process but some are still waiting for their refunds. Here are the likely reasons why you have not received ITR refund? Check details

Is your Aadhaar verified? Here's how to do it online in 2 easy steps