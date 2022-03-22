News Wrap March 22: Govt to close toll booths within 60 km of national highways; I-T dept conducts raids at Hiranandani group; Russia bans Facebook, Instagram

The Income Tax department conducted raids at Hiranandani group at 24 locations across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai in the foreign assets case. In Lok Sabha, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said that all toll collecting points which are within 60 kilometre of each other on the national highways will be closed in the next three months. Meanwhile, a Russian court banned Meta-controlled Facebook and Instagram in the country on March 21, calling its parent company “extremist.”

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

I-T raids at premises linked to Hiranandani group in foreign assets case

The Income Tax department conducted raids at the Hiranandani group. Raids are being conducted at 24 locations across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, sources told CNBC-TV18. Read more

Infosys buys Germany-based digital marketing agency Oddity for 50 million euros

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys acquired Oddity, a Germany-based digital experience, marketing agency for a cash consideration of up to 50 million euros. Read more

Raid at Omaxe led I-T dept to Rs 3,000 crore 'unaccounted' income

Income tax department's raid on Omaxe, a prominent real estate group of north India led the team to Rs 3,000 crore unaccounted income apart from unaccounted cash worth Rs 25 crore and unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 5 crore. Read more

MARKET

Zomato shares erase initial gains; company to launch 10-minute food delivery service

Shares of Zomato rose as much as 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the online food delivery platform on Monday said it will deliver food in record 10 minutes, starting with Gurugram next month. However, the stock failed to hold on to initial gains and slipped into the red. Read more

CLSA cuts ICICI Bank target price by 7%, retains 'buy'

CLSA on Tuesday maintained its 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank but brought down its target price for the private sector lender's stock to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,125. Check details

Oil prices rise towards $116 as EU members weigh sanctions on Russia

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as European Union members were considering sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market. Prices rose towards $116 a barrel, adding to a 7% surge on the previous day. Read more

INDIA

Govt to close toll booths within 60 km on national highways in major relief for commuters

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari while replying to a discussion in Lok Sabha on the roads and highways allocation of the budget for the fiscal year said, "There will be only one toll collection within 60 km distance." Read more

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches BRICS vaccine R&D centre

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday launched the BRICS Vaccine R&D Centre and Workshop on Vaccine Cooperation during a video conference with other BRICS leaders. Read more

Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod dies at 24, Ranveer Singh mourns loss

Rapper MC Tod Fod, one of the vocals behind the Ranveer Singh-Siddhant Chaturvedi hit movie Gully Boy, died on March 21 at the age of 24. Read more

WORLD

Russia bans Facebook, Instagram amid Ukraine attack; other social media outlets caught in crossfire

Amid sweeping media and social media bans and restrictions linked with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Russian court banned Meta-controlled Facebook and Instagram in the country on March 21, calling its parent company “extremist.” Read more

Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Navalny to nine years in prison on fraud, contempt charges

A Russian court on Tuesday found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court and sentenced him to nine years in prison, in a ruling that will keep President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent out of active politics for years ahead. Read more

Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner donates medal to fund for Ukrainian refugees