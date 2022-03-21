News Wrap March 21: India considers COVID booster shot for all adults; China plane crashes with 132 onboard; SEBI approves LIC's updated DRHP

India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. Meanwhile, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday approved LIC's updated DRHP for the IPO. In global news, a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flying from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY:

Indian economy better placed to deal with any challenge, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy is better placed given the high forex reserves and low current account gap. He also said that the central bank will continue to ensure adequate liquidity to support the economy. Read more

Awaiting clarity from govt on boosters, Covovax; inventory plenty: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), said SII had plenty of inventory of the Covishield vaccine and the SII was waiting for clarity from the Indian government on the booster COVID-19 doses and Covovax vaccine for children. Read more

‘Amazon committed fraud’: CCI defends order suspending Future deal

Amazon vs Future: CCI defended its 2019 order suspending approval for Amazon's investments in Future Coupons and maintained that the e-commerce giant indulged in misrepresentation to secure approval for the deal. Check details

MARKET

SEBI approves LIC's updated DRHP for IPO

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday approved LIC's updated DRHP for the IPO, sources said. But experts say that since the IPO is not expected in this fiscal year, the DRHP will need to be updated again. Read more

Vedanta sees metal prices stabilising, poised to take advantage of upcycle, says Chairman Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Limited expects the prices of metals to stabilize at the current levels, the metals and mining group company’s chairman Anil Agarwal said on Monday, amid a volatile market trend on the back of Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions. Read more

Patanjali says Rs 4,300-crore Ruchi Soya FPO to open on March 24; sets price band at Rs 615-650

The management led by Ruchi Soya chairman Acharya Balakrishna and Baba Ramdev, non-executive director, on Monday announced the price-band for the issue at Rs 615-650. Check details

INDIA

India considers widening COVID-19 booster effort to all adults, say sources

India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Only frontline workers and those older than 60 are now allowed to take booster doses in India, whether free in government centres or paid for in private hospitals. Read more

AAP’s Rajya Sabha list: Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 nominated from Punjab

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University (LPU) Founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Check details

Cyclone Asani: Andaman and Nicobar Islands on alert; extremely heavy rainfall, storm expected

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani, which is set to form over the Andaman Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the first cyclone this year is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours. Read more

WORLD

Boeing 737 with 132 people onboard crashes in China's Guangxi; casualties unknown

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Read more

Former Afghan Finance Minister is now Uber driver in Washington

Former finance minister of Afghanistan Khalid Payenda, who fled the country before the Taliban takeover in August 2021, now drives an Uber in Washington. Read more

Mariupol, under heavy bombardment, buries its dead by roadside